Saturday was another day for the listening area to be in the fog. A mild feel to the day though. A high was anticipated to hit 45. Visibility reports Saturday morning were a quarter mile or less. Driving conditions were poor in both towns and even worse in the wide open spaces. The area is moist and will take a while to dry out. The going was slow for motorists. As of press time .10 of an inch of rain had been accumulated in the Marshalltown area.

Photo credit: nebraskaweatherpictures.org