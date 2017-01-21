High school basketball scores for you!

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Audubon 54
ADM, Adel 70, Ballard 59
AGWSR, Ackley 57, BCLUW, Conrad 16
Akron-Westfield 67, Trinity Christian High School 31
Alta/Aurelia 55, East Sac County 49
Ames 53, Waukee 45
Ankeny Christian Academy 75, Lamoni 46
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53
Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 45
Atlantic 69, Clarinda 29
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 89, Maquoketa 61
Belle Plaine 81, Sigourney 22
Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36
Bishop Garrigan 68, Eagle Grove 51
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Sioux City, East 74
Bondurant Farrar 75, Carroll 70, OT
Boone 68, Winterset 52
Boyden-Hull 76, MOC-Floyd Valley 63
Calamus-Wheatland 68, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56
Camanche 78, West Liberty 41
Carlisle 57, Perry 51
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53
Center Point-Urbana 68, Clear Creek-Amana 57
Central City 48, Cedar Valley Christian School 41
Central Decatur, Leon 68, Nodaway Valley 41
Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 42
Chariton 72, Centerville 62
Clarke, Osceola 46, Albia 45
Clay Central-Everly 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42
Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65
Colfax-Mingo 56, H-L-V, Victor 24
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Crestwood, Cresco 56, Charles City 53
Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Norwalk 46
Danville 91, Central Lee, Donnellson 62
Davenport, Central 82, Burlington 49
Davenport, North 64, Davenport, West 45
Des Moines Christian 99, Woodward Academy 79
Des Moines, Hoover 36, Des Moines, Roosevelt 33, OT
Des Moines, North 97, Des Moines, Lincoln 63
Dike-New Hartford 79, Hudson 59
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Meskwaki Settlement School 54
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Mason City 51
Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44
Dubuque, Senior 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Dunkerton 97, Waterloo Christian School 33
Durant-Bennett 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32
Earlham 70, Ogden 61
East Marshall, LeGrand 84, Grundy Center 55
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 45
Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63
Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 26
Fort Dodge 49, Urbandale 27
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 77, Belmond-Klemme 40
George-Little Rock 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, West Marshall, State Center 57
Glenwood 68, Shenandoah 34
Greene County 72, Roland-Story, Story City 54
Harlan 79, Red Oak 56
Harris-Lake Park 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26
Highland, Riverside 72, Louisa-Muscatine 50
Holy Trinity 63, Eldon Cardinal 30
IKM-Manning 80, Tri-Center, Neola 48
Interstate 35,Truro 59, Bedford 31
Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 57
Iowa City West 74, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50
Iowa Falls-Alden 76, Hampton-Dumont 50
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
Janesville 58, Latimer CAL 28
Jesup 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38
Johnston 75, Marshalltown 39
Keota 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 38
Knoxville 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 49
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Denison-Schleswig 37
Lawton-Bronson 85, River Valley, Correctionville 44
LeMars 62, Spencer 34
Lenox 70, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46
Lewis Central 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside, Oakland 28
Lone Tree 67, Mediapolis 38
Lynnville-Sully 73, North Mahaska, New Sharon 59
Manson Northwest Webster 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 55
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 66, Westwood, Sloan 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, North Fayette Valley 48
Missouri Valley 52, Griswold 29
Montezuma 52, B-G-M, Brooklyn 29
Monticello 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 31
Mount Pleasant 90, Keokuk 32
Mount Vernon 50, Anamosa 34
Murray 63, Moravia 45
Muscatine 72, Assumption, Davenport 69
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Central Springs 30
New Hampton 72, Denver 56
Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, West Fork, Sheffield 62, OT
Newton 78, Indianola 58
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Midland, Wyoming 37
North Polk, Alleman 61, Gilbert 43
North Scott, Eldridge 57, Pleasant Valley 40
North Tama, Traer 69, Clarksville 52
Northeast, Goose Lake 72, Wilton 25
Notre Dame, Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 31
Orient-Macksburg 70, Seymour 67
Oskaloosa 68, Pella Christian 57
Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, East 45
Paton-Churdan 62, Charter Oak-Ute 52
PCM, Monroe 74, C-M-B, Baxter 55
Pekin 73, Wapello 71, OT
Pella 59, Grinnell 44
Pleasantville 72, East Union, Afton 62
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Lisbon 53
Regina, Iowa City 65, North Cedar, Stanwood 46
Rock Valley 61, Sheldon 49
Rockford 60, Northwood-Kensett 40
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, West Bend-Mallard 45
Saint Ansgar 61, North Butler, Greene 53
Sioux Center 86, Okoboji, Milford 78
Sioux City, West 90, Sioux City, North 80
Solon 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35
South Central Calhoun 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55
South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Saydel 32
Southeast Polk 63, Ankeny 60
Southeast Valley 64, Newell-Fonda 58
Springville 50, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Creston 74
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 72, Humboldt 51
St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, Unity Christian, Orange City 56
Storm Lake 81, Emmetsburg 45
Tripoli 54, Colo-NESCO 46
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 69, West Central, Maynard 29
Twin Cedars, Bussey 82, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73
Underwood 58, Treynor 41
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 47
Van Meter 58, Woodward-Granger 32
Vinton-Shellsburg 72, South Tama County, Tama 64
Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56
Waukon 81, Oelwein 57
Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Decorah 41
Wayne, Corydon 55, Mount Ayr 53
Webster City 65, Algona 62
West Branch 70, Bellevue 63
West Burlington 77, New London 61
West Central Valley, Stuart 64, Madrid 57
West Delaware, Manchester 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 61
West Hancock, Britt 60, North Union 48
West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60
West Lyon, Inwood 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48
West Sioux, Hawarden 70, South O’Brien, Paullina 49
Western Christian, Hull 65, Spirit Lake 40
Williamsburg 49, Marion 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Ridge View 43
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Starmont vs. Postville, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 51, BCLUW, Conrad 37
Akron-Westfield 49, Trinity Christian High School 18
Algona 51, Webster City 23
Alta/Aurelia 54, East Sac County 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31
Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 38
Atlantic 41, Clarinda 29
Audubon 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 31
Ballard 57, ADM, Adel 47
Bettendorf 44, Clinton 21
Bishop Garrigan 67, Eagle Grove 30
Boone 46, Winterset 23
Camanche 74, West Liberty 22
Carlisle 75, Perry 50
Carroll 33, Bondurant Farrar 23
Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, Durant-Bennett 28
Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Waterloo, West 71
Center Point-Urbana 69, Clear Creek-Amana 58
Central City 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 40
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Nodaway Valley 42
Central Lee, Donnellson 66, Danville 57
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, George-Little Rock 37
Central Springs 75, Nashua-Plainfield 41
Chariton 66, Centerville 29
Charter Oak-Ute 68, Paton-Churdan 45
Cherokee, Washington 91, Estherville Lincoln Central 63
Clarke, Osceola 61, Albia 60
Clarksville 52, North Tama, Traer 42
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Clear Lake 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Colfax-Mingo 47, H-L-V, Victor 32
Colo-NESCO 62, Tripoli 51
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51
Crestwood, Cresco 66, Charles City 28
Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Norwalk 36
Davenport, West 75, Davenport, North 25
Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59
Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Des Moines, North 35
Des Moines, Roosevelt 61, Des Moines, Hoover 34
Dike-New Hartford 54, Hudson 41
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 40
Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian School 16
Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 48
Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Solon 36
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47
Fairfield 52, Washington 32
Forest City 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, Belmond-Klemme 35
GMG, Garwin 53, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 23
Grinnell 58, Pella 44
Griswold 48, Missouri Valley 43
Grundy Center 46, East Marshall, LeGrand 33
Hampton-Dumont 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 41
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 48
Highland, Riverside 54, Louisa-Muscatine 27
Holy Trinity 72, Eldon Cardinal 18
Humboldt 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
IKM-Manning 62, Tri-Center, Neola 13
Interstate 35,Truro 60, Bedford 22
Iowa City High 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50
Iowa City West 62, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39
Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, English Valleys, North English 37
Janesville 92, Latimer CAL 27
Johnston 62, Marshalltown 20
Kee, Lansing 55, Central Elkader 31
Keokuk 49, Mount Pleasant 45
Kingsley-Pierson 76, West Monona, Onawa 64
Knoxville 47, Davis County, Bloomfield 31
Lamoni 64, Ankeny Christian Academy 40
Lawton-Bronson 61, River Valley, Correctionville 40
LeMars 56, Spencer 36
Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Dubuque, Senior 32
Lisbon 64, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 15
Logan-Magnolia 69, Riverside, Oakland 19
Lone Tree 61, Mediapolis 48
Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38
Maquoketa 41, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 32
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, Calamus-Wheatland 28
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 50, Clay Central-Everly 41
Marion 61, Williamsburg 26
Meskwaki Settlement School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44, Monticello 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Boyden-Hull 31
Montezuma 54, B-G-M, Brooklyn 24
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 33, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18
Mount Ayr 76, Wayne, Corydon 48
Murray 54, Moravia 49
Nevada 53, PAC-LM 46, OT
New Hampton 51, Denver 41
New London 43, West Burlington 24
Newell-Fonda 74, Southeast Valley 31
North Butler, Greene 37, Saint Ansgar 36
North Fayette Valley 55, MFL-Mar-Mac 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 52, Midland, Wyoming 18
North Polk, Alleman 48, Gilbert 42
Notre Dame, Burlington 75, WACO, Wayland 42
Oelwein 43, Waukon 38
Ottumwa 48, Des Moines, East 40
Panorama, Panora 61, AC/GC 34
PCM, Monroe 44, C-M-B, Baxter 29
Pella Christian 73, Oskaloosa 36
Pleasant Valley 65, North Scott, Eldridge 28
Pleasantville 65, East Union, Afton 37
Red Oak 55, Harlan 35
Regina, Iowa City 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Ridge View 57, Woodbury Central, Moville 54
Rock Valley 61, Sheldon 44
Rockford 51, Northwood-Kensett 33
Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 39
Saydel 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 36
Seymour 69, Orient-Macksburg 17
Shenandoah 74, Glenwood 51
Sigourney 43, Belle Plaine 42
Sioux Center 73, Okoboji, Milford 47
Siouxland Community Christian 53, OA-BCIG 48
South Central Calhoun 54, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 45
Southeast Polk 54, Ankeny 39
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Lenox 36
Springville 59, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 25
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 48
Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, Jesup 33
Treynor 60, Underwood 37
Tri-County, Thornburg 43, Keota 24
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, West Central, Maynard 15
Unity Christian, Orange City 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 44
Urbandale 53, Fort Dodge 38
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Ankeny Centennial 37
Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 26
Waterloo, East 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 62
Waukee 64, Ames 41
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 22
West Branch 57, Bellevue 39
West Central Valley, Stuart 52, Madrid 45
West Delaware, Manchester 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39
West Fork, Sheffield 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62
West Hancock, Britt 52, North Union 44
West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
West Marshall, State Center 82, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 36
Western Christian, Hull 83, Spirit Lake 48
Westwood, Sloan 73, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27
Wilton 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 42
|Corner Conference Tournament
|Third Place
Essex 49, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45
|Championship
Sidney 47, Stanton 36