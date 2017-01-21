High school basketball scores for you!

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 76, Audubon 54

ADM, Adel 70, Ballard 59

AGWSR, Ackley 57, BCLUW, Conrad 16

Akron-Westfield 67, Trinity Christian High School 31

Alta/Aurelia 55, East Sac County 49

Ames 53, Waukee 45

Ankeny Christian Academy 75, Lamoni 46

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 53

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 45

Atlantic 69, Clarinda 29

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 89, Maquoketa 61

Belle Plaine 81, Sigourney 22

Bettendorf 39, Clinton 36

Bishop Garrigan 68, Eagle Grove 51

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Sioux City, East 74

Bondurant Farrar 75, Carroll 70, OT

Boone 68, Winterset 52

Boyden-Hull 76, MOC-Floyd Valley 63

Calamus-Wheatland 68, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 56

Camanche 78, West Liberty 41

Carlisle 57, Perry 51

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53

Center Point-Urbana 68, Clear Creek-Amana 57

Central City 48, Cedar Valley Christian School 41

Central Decatur, Leon 68, Nodaway Valley 41

Central Elkader 48, Kee, Lansing 42

Chariton 72, Centerville 62

Clarke, Osceola 46, Albia 45

Clay Central-Everly 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65

Colfax-Mingo 56, H-L-V, Victor 24

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Crestwood, Cresco 56, Charles City 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 49, Norwalk 46

Danville 91, Central Lee, Donnellson 62

Davenport, Central 82, Burlington 49

Davenport, North 64, Davenport, West 45

Des Moines Christian 99, Woodward Academy 79

Des Moines, Hoover 36, Des Moines, Roosevelt 33, OT

Des Moines, North 97, Des Moines, Lincoln 63

Dike-New Hartford 79, Hudson 59

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 73, Meskwaki Settlement School 54

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Mason City 51

Dubuque, Hempstead 63, Cedar Rapids Xavier 44

Dubuque, Senior 52, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Dunkerton 97, Waterloo Christian School 33

Durant-Bennett 51, Cascade,Western Dubuque 32

Earlham 70, Ogden 61

East Marshall, LeGrand 84, Grundy Center 55

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 45

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Cherokee, Washington 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63

Forest City 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 26

Fort Dodge 49, Urbandale 27

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 77, Belmond-Klemme 40

George-Little Rock 55, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 53

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, West Marshall, State Center 57

Glenwood 68, Shenandoah 34

Greene County 72, Roland-Story, Story City 54

Harlan 79, Red Oak 56

Harris-Lake Park 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26

Highland, Riverside 72, Louisa-Muscatine 50

Holy Trinity 63, Eldon Cardinal 30

IKM-Manning 80, Tri-Center, Neola 48

Interstate 35,Truro 59, Bedford 31

Iowa City High 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 57

Iowa City West 74, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50

Iowa Falls-Alden 76, Hampton-Dumont 50

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

Janesville 58, Latimer CAL 28

Jesup 81, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38

Johnston 75, Marshalltown 39

Keota 76, Tri-County, Thornburg 38

Knoxville 66, Davis County, Bloomfield 49

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Denison-Schleswig 37

Lawton-Bronson 85, River Valley, Correctionville 44

LeMars 62, Spencer 34

Lenox 70, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Lewis Central 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40

Logan-Magnolia 70, Riverside, Oakland 28

Lone Tree 67, Mediapolis 38

Lynnville-Sully 73, North Mahaska, New Sharon 59

Manson Northwest Webster 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 55

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 66, Westwood, Sloan 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, North Fayette Valley 48

Missouri Valley 52, Griswold 29

Montezuma 52, B-G-M, Brooklyn 29

Monticello 66, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 31

Mount Pleasant 90, Keokuk 32

Mount Vernon 50, Anamosa 34

Murray 63, Moravia 45

Muscatine 72, Assumption, Davenport 69

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Central Springs 30

New Hampton 72, Denver 56

Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, West Fork, Sheffield 62, OT

Newton 78, Indianola 58

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Midland, Wyoming 37

North Polk, Alleman 61, Gilbert 43

North Scott, Eldridge 57, Pleasant Valley 40

North Tama, Traer 69, Clarksville 52

Northeast, Goose Lake 72, Wilton 25

Notre Dame, Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 31

Orient-Macksburg 70, Seymour 67

Oskaloosa 68, Pella Christian 57

Ottumwa 60, Des Moines, East 45

Paton-Churdan 62, Charter Oak-Ute 52

PCM, Monroe 74, C-M-B, Baxter 55

Pekin 73, Wapello 71, OT

Pella 59, Grinnell 44

Pleasantville 72, East Union, Afton 62

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 55, Lisbon 53

Regina, Iowa City 65, North Cedar, Stanwood 46

Rock Valley 61, Sheldon 49

Rockford 60, Northwood-Kensett 40

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, West Bend-Mallard 45

Saint Ansgar 61, North Butler, Greene 53

Sioux Center 86, Okoboji, Milford 78

Sioux City, West 90, Sioux City, North 80

Solon 46, Epworth, Western Dubuque 35

South Central Calhoun 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55

South Hamilton, Jewell 76, Saydel 32

Southeast Polk 63, Ankeny 60

Southeast Valley 64, Newell-Fonda 58

Springville 50, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 79, Creston 74

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 72, Humboldt 51

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, Unity Christian, Orange City 56

Storm Lake 81, Emmetsburg 45

Tripoli 54, Colo-NESCO 46

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 69, West Central, Maynard 29

Twin Cedars, Bussey 82, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73

Underwood 58, Treynor 41

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 47

Van Meter 58, Woodward-Granger 32

Vinton-Shellsburg 72, South Tama County, Tama 64

Waterloo, West 59, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56

Waukon 81, Oelwein 57

Waverly-Shell Rock 53, Decorah 41

Wayne, Corydon 55, Mount Ayr 53

Webster City 65, Algona 62

West Branch 70, Bellevue 63

West Burlington 77, New London 61

West Central Valley, Stuart 64, Madrid 57

West Delaware, Manchester 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 61

West Hancock, Britt 60, North Union 48

West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60

West Lyon, Inwood 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48

West Sioux, Hawarden 70, South O’Brien, Paullina 49

Western Christian, Hull 65, Spirit Lake 40

Williamsburg 49, Marion 36

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Ridge View 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Starmont vs. Postville, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 51, BCLUW, Conrad 37

Akron-Westfield 49, Trinity Christian High School 18

Algona 51, Webster City 23

Alta/Aurelia 54, East Sac County 38

Aplington-Parkersburg 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 31

Assumption, Davenport 51, Muscatine 38

Atlantic 41, Clarinda 29

Audubon 49, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 31

Ballard 57, ADM, Adel 47

Bettendorf 44, Clinton 21

Bishop Garrigan 67, Eagle Grove 30

Boone 46, Winterset 23

Camanche 74, West Liberty 22

Carlisle 75, Perry 50

Carroll 33, Bondurant Farrar 23

Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, Durant-Bennett 28

Cedar Falls 61, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Waterloo, West 71

Center Point-Urbana 69, Clear Creek-Amana 58

Central City 59, Cedar Valley Christian School 40

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Nodaway Valley 42

Central Lee, Donnellson 66, Danville 57

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, George-Little Rock 37

Central Springs 75, Nashua-Plainfield 41

Chariton 66, Centerville 29

Charter Oak-Ute 68, Paton-Churdan 45

Cherokee, Washington 91, Estherville Lincoln Central 63

Clarke, Osceola 61, Albia 60

Clarksville 52, North Tama, Traer 42

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Clear Lake 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40

Colfax-Mingo 47, H-L-V, Victor 32

Colo-NESCO 62, Tripoli 51

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 64, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 20

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51

Crestwood, Cresco 66, Charles City 28

Dallas Center-Grimes 53, Norwalk 36

Davenport, West 75, Davenport, North 25

Denison-Schleswig 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59

Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Des Moines, North 35

Des Moines, Roosevelt 61, Des Moines, Hoover 34

Dike-New Hartford 54, Hudson 41

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 40

Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian School 16

Emmetsburg 50, Storm Lake 48

Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Solon 36

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 47

Fairfield 52, Washington 32

Forest City 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 45

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 54, Belmond-Klemme 35

GMG, Garwin 53, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 23

Grinnell 58, Pella 44

Griswold 48, Missouri Valley 43

Grundy Center 46, East Marshall, LeGrand 33

Hampton-Dumont 49, Iowa Falls-Alden 41

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 48

Highland, Riverside 54, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Holy Trinity 72, Eldon Cardinal 18

Humboldt 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

IKM-Manning 62, Tri-Center, Neola 13

Interstate 35,Truro 60, Bedford 22

Iowa City High 55, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50

Iowa City West 62, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39

Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, English Valleys, North English 37

Janesville 92, Latimer CAL 27

Johnston 62, Marshalltown 20

Kee, Lansing 55, Central Elkader 31

Keokuk 49, Mount Pleasant 45

Kingsley-Pierson 76, West Monona, Onawa 64

Knoxville 47, Davis County, Bloomfield 31

Lamoni 64, Ankeny Christian Academy 40

Lawton-Bronson 61, River Valley, Correctionville 40

LeMars 56, Spencer 36

Lewis Central 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Dubuque, Senior 32

Lisbon 64, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 15

Logan-Magnolia 69, Riverside, Oakland 19

Lone Tree 61, Mediapolis 48

Lynnville-Sully 56, North Mahaska, New Sharon 38

Maquoketa 41, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 32

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, Calamus-Wheatland 28

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 50, Clay Central-Everly 41

Marion 61, Williamsburg 26

Meskwaki Settlement School 58, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 36

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44, Monticello 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Boyden-Hull 31

Montezuma 54, B-G-M, Brooklyn 24

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 33, Twin Cedars, Bussey 18

Mount Ayr 76, Wayne, Corydon 48

Murray 54, Moravia 49

Nevada 53, PAC-LM 46, OT

New Hampton 51, Denver 41

New London 43, West Burlington 24

Newell-Fonda 74, Southeast Valley 31

North Butler, Greene 37, Saint Ansgar 36

North Fayette Valley 55, MFL-Mar-Mac 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 52, Midland, Wyoming 18

North Polk, Alleman 48, Gilbert 42

Notre Dame, Burlington 75, WACO, Wayland 42

Oelwein 43, Waukon 38

Ottumwa 48, Des Moines, East 40

Panorama, Panora 61, AC/GC 34

PCM, Monroe 44, C-M-B, Baxter 29

Pella Christian 73, Oskaloosa 36

Pleasant Valley 65, North Scott, Eldridge 28

Pleasantville 65, East Union, Afton 37

Red Oak 55, Harlan 35

Regina, Iowa City 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 26

Ridge View 57, Woodbury Central, Moville 54

Rock Valley 61, Sheldon 44

Rockford 51, Northwood-Kensett 33

Roland-Story, Story City 59, Greene County 39

Saydel 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 36

Seymour 69, Orient-Macksburg 17

Shenandoah 74, Glenwood 51

Sigourney 43, Belle Plaine 42

Sioux Center 73, Okoboji, Milford 47

Siouxland Community Christian 53, OA-BCIG 48

South Central Calhoun 54, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 45

Southeast Polk 54, Ankeny 39

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54, Lenox 36

Springville 59, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 25

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 48

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, Jesup 33

Treynor 60, Underwood 37

Tri-County, Thornburg 43, Keota 24

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 64, West Central, Maynard 15

Unity Christian, Orange City 53, St. Mary’s, Remsen 44

Urbandale 53, Fort Dodge 38

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Ankeny Centennial 37

Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 26

Waterloo, East 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 62

Waukee 64, Ames 41

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Decorah 22

West Branch 57, Bellevue 39

West Central Valley, Stuart 52, Madrid 45

West Delaware, Manchester 49, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39

West Fork, Sheffield 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62

West Hancock, Britt 52, North Union 44

West Harrison, Mondamin 64, Woodbine 60

West Lyon, Inwood 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

West Marshall, State Center 82, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27

West Sioux, Hawarden 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 36

Western Christian, Hull 83, Spirit Lake 48

Westwood, Sloan 73, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 27

Wilton 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 42

Corner Conference Tournament
Third Place

Essex 49, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45

Championship

Sidney 47, Stanton 36

