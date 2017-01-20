Guthrie River Ruckus 2017!

Iowa’s Best Country, KIX 101.1, is excited to let our loyal listeners know that we have pairs of 2-Day Passes for Guthrie’s River Ruckus!!! We will be giving 3 pairs of tickets away each day next week (1 set during the Morning KIX Start, 1 set in the Mid Day, & 1 set during your drive home). All you have to do is listen for the cue to call & be the correct caller & you will win a pair of tickets good for Friday, July 28th AND Saturday, July 29th to see some amazing acts. Friday’s featured artist is Dustin Lynch & then on Saturday you get to see the Big Dog Daddy Toby Keith. So just listen in all day for your chance to win!