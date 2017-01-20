Benefit for Operation Warm Tonight in Clive!

We talked with Louis Urwitz this morning about an opportunity to hear some live music while helping out the kids of Central Iowa. If you want to learn more about the band, you can check them out on Facebook

BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP DES MOINES CHILDREN IN NEED RECEIVE NEW WINTER COATS

CLIVE, IOWA – On Friday, January 20th, the Skunk River Band will be putting on a special benefit concert at the Wobbly Boots Roadhouse in Clive, IA. All proceeds will go towards Des Moines Firefighters for Operation Warm, a program that raises money to provide brand-new, USA-made coats to low-income children throughout the Des Moines area.

Operation Warm is a bit different than your average coat drive. They believe every child, no matter what their background, deserves to feel valued and loved. The gift of a new coat tells a child in need “You’re Worth It!” and helps to increase self-esteem, school attendance and outdoor play during the cold winter months. The Des Moines Firefighters, IAFF Local 4 is the local chapter doing its part to raise money to provide new coats, and the Skunk River Band have stepped up to help with a fundraiser concert.

“We’re really excited about the show this weekend and the Skunk River Band wanting to help local kids get brand new coats. The sad reality is that nearly 1 in 5 children live in poverty in Polk County and this time of year they could really use our help,” explained Brock Clauser, director at Operation Warm. “The money raised will allow us to not only help children in Des Moines, but will also help American jobs, since all the coats given away are brand-new and made in the USA.”

The concert will go kick-off at 9pm at the Wobbly Boots Roadhouse, 1301 NW 114th Street in Clive. The Skunk River Band will play a variety of country favorites as well as originals. For more information and to donate, visit OperationWarm.org/SkunkRiverBand

About Operation Warm: Since 1998, Operation Warm has inspired hope and empowered communities by manufacturing and distributing high-quality, new winter coats to over 2 million children in need throughout the US. The nonprofit works with organizations at a community-level, assisting local advocates to help children receive coats in their own backyard. Operation Warm’s vision is that every child wearing a new winter coat is warm, feels valued, and is empowered to get to school and gain an education. To learn more or start your own community coat program, visit www.operationwarm.org

About The Skunk River Band: The Skunk River Band got their start in 2013, playing fundraisers and charity events. Since then, they’ve grown to play for crowds across Iowa with their own style of modern country music. For band and tour information, visit www.skunkriverband.com