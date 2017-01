The Marshalltown Community College women`s junior college basketball team won on the road Wednesday night over Little Priest Tribal College by the score of 77-45. Estelle Eduardo scored 23 for MCC, Alyssa Roth had 17 points and eight rebounds, Claudia Morente had 11 points, 5 rebounds and three steals. The Tigers improved to 8-10. Next up is a home date with Iowa Western Community College Saturday afternoon at five p-m at the MCC Student Activity Center.