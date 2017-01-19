The bankruptcy process continues for Central Iowa Health Care, their attorneys and their creditors. The hearing process began Wednesday in Des Moines at Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Iowa which takes place at the federal building in the downtown area. The hospital declared bankruptcy last December 20th and expressed their intent to sell the assets of Central Iowa Health Care to Unity Point Health out of Waterloo. A price tag of 12 and a half million dollars. A lot of talk and interest about the bankruptcy process of which the bankruptcy attorney hope can be done on a fast track. Meanwhile another entity could come in an make a bid for the assets of Central Iowa Health Care, no word of that happening yet. Unity Point has advanced Central Iowa Health Care the means to continue hospital operations without pause. At such time the bankruptcy proceedings would cease, Central Iowa Health Care would be no more and Unity Point would take over and employees, hundreds of them would have to reapply for their jobs.