Scores from high school basketball games

By , posted January 14, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |
BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 94, Riverside, Oakland 21

ADM, Adel 70, Boone 65

AGWSR, Ackley 63, Grundy Center 54

Akron-Westfield 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57

Alburnett 57, Central City 33

Allen, Neb. 57, Whiting 33

Alta/Aurelia 49, South Central Calhoun 41

Ames 53, Southeast Polk 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 26

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 47

Ar-We-Va, Westside 67, Glidden-Ralston 51

Assumption, Davenport 61, Clinton 39

Audubon 62, Griswold 29

B-G-M, Brooklyn 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40

BCLUW, Conrad 50, South Hardin 43

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59

Belle Plaine 84, H-L-V, Victor 32

CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 47

Camanche 73, Bellevue 53

Carroll 79, Carlisle 78

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Iowa City High 41

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 78, Waterloo, West 70

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Center Point-Urbana 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 52

Central Lee, Donnellson 74, Eldon Cardinal 28

Chariton 46, Albia 38

Charles City 53, Decorah 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Hampton-Dumont 34

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 74, Starmont 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Woodbine 43

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 47

Creston 56, Denison-Schleswig 52

Crestwood, Cresco 72, Oelwein 47

Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 54

Davenport, North 68, Burlington 42

Des Moines Christian 90, Woodward-Granger 55

Des Moines, Hoover 41, Ottumwa 17

Des Moines, North 69, Des Moines, East 59

Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Colo-NESCO 48

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Marshalltown 28

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Linn-Mar, Marion 50

Dubuque, Senior 48, Cedar Falls 42

Dunkerton 61, Janesville 44

Durant-Bennett 55, Wilton 29

Earlham 56, Madrid 39

East Marshall, LeGrand 58, West Marshall, State Center 47

East Sac County 75, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 60

East Union, Afton 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Easton Valley 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 37

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 42

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Postville 33

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Maquoketa 53

Fort Madison 64, Keokuk 43

Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Clarinda Academy 34

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37, Forest City 36, OT

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46, South O’Brien, Paullina 45

George-Little Rock 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62

Gilbert 55, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Glenwood 75, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62

GMG, Garwin 43, Latimer CAL 35

Grand View Christian 91, Lamoni 45

Greene County 93, C-M-B, Baxter 62

Grinnell 87, Norwalk 44

Harlan 79, Clarinda 42

Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 53, OT

Holy Trinity 50, WACO, Wayland 31

Hudson 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

Humboldt 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 59

IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 39

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 54, Wapello 36

Jesup 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56

Johnston 70, Fort Dodge 53

Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 60

Kingsley-Pierson 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

Knoxville 69, Clarke, Osceola 58

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 89, Red Oak 41

Lake Mills 74, Belmond-Klemme 45

LeMars 79, Emmetsburg 33

Lenox 78, Wayne, Corydon 70

Lewis Central 69, Atlantic 63, OT

Logan-Magnolia 69, Tri-Center, Neola 43

Lone Tree 68, Louisa-Muscatine 42

Lynnville-Sully 71, English Valleys, North English 18

Marion 50, Clear Creek-Amana 47

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 57

Mason City 69, Urbandale 65

MFL-Mar-Mac 74, Kee, Lansing 46

Midland, Wyoming 36, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Diagonal 34

Moulton-Udell 75, Melcher-Dallas 71, OT

Mount Pleasant 85, Fairfield 42

Murray 59, Iowa Christian Academy 42

Muscatine 76, North Scott, Eldridge 73

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 52

Nevada 55, North Polk, Alleman 30

New Hampton 81, Waukon 45

New London 75, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35

Newell-Fonda 61, West Bend-Mallard 37

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Butler, Greene 52

North Fayette Valley 38, Central Elkader 36

North Linn, Troy Mills 83, Lisbon 32

North Tama, Traer 74, Riceville 64

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Monticello 37

Notre Dame, Burlington 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

Ogden 62, AC/GC 35

Osage 83, Central Springs 32

Oskaloosa 65, Indianola 60

PAC-LM 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 52

Panorama, Panora 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 39

PCM, Monroe 50, Roland-Story, Story City 42

Pekin 73, Mediapolis 65

Pella 60, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Pella Christian 65, Newton 63

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Waterloo, East 62

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Calamus-Wheatland 53

Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 39

Rock Valley 52, Sioux Center 51

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Sheldon 58, Boyden-Hull 55

Sidney 61, Essex 52

Sioux City, East 75, Sioux City, North 48

Siouxland Community Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50

South Tama County, Tama 74, Benton Community 61

South Winneshiek, Calmar 56, West Central, Maynard 29

Southeast Valley 82, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55

Southwest Valley 73, Pleasantville 69, OT

Spencer 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 38

Springville 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 33

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Algona 53

St. Mary’s, Remsen 76, Hinton 64

Stanton 52, East Mills 32

Storm Lake 70, Spirit Lake 64

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Denver 47

Tipton 70, West Liberty 64

Tripoli 60, Clarksville 48

Twin Cedars, Bussey 67, Orient-Macksburg 63

Underwood 52, Missouri Valley 38

Unity Christian, Orange City 78, Clay Central-Everly 43

Valley, West Des Moines 80, Ankeny 63

Waukee 52, Ankeny Centennial 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 61, Dike-New Hartford 59, 2OT

Webster City 54, Clear Lake 48

West Branch 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41

West Burlington 80, Danville 73

West Delaware, Manchester 70, Anamosa 43

West Fork, Sheffield 61, Rockford 56

West Hancock, Britt 75, Eagle Grove 48

West Lyon, Inwood 73, Okoboji, Milford 69

West Monona, Onawa 79, Westwood, Sloan 75

West Sioux, Hawarden 64, Harris-Lake Park 51

Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75

Winterset 53, Ballard 44

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 43

Akron-Westfield 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 19

Alburnett 49, Central City 37

Algona 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Ankeny Centennial 47, Waukee 45

Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 44

Audubon 43, Griswold 27

B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52

Ballard 52, Winterset 21

BCLUW, Conrad 54, South Hardin 38

Belle Plaine 43, H-L-V, Victor 34

Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 42

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60

Boone 46, ADM, Adel 37

Boyden-Hull 48, Sheldon 36

C-M-B, Baxter 57, Greene County 37

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 14

CAM, Anita 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Carlisle 62, Carroll 39

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 36

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 29

Center Point-Urbana 81, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Central Lee, Donnellson 78, Eldon Cardinal 29

Chariton 59, Albia 29

Charles City 46, Decorah 35

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Starmont 37

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53

Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 40

College Springs South Page 46, Heartland Christian 33

Colo-NESCO 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53, Hudson 39Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Woodbine 40

Crestwood, Cresco 93, Oelwein 19

Danville 54, West Burlington 14

Davenport, North 68, Burlington 42

Denison-Schleswig 57, Creston 36

Des Moines Christian 58, Woodward-Granger 32

Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 45

Diagonal 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Marshalltown 11

East Union, Afton 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30

Easton Valley 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 27

Fairfield 66, Mount Pleasant 36

Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 34

Fort Dodge 66, Johnston 42

George-Little Rock 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48

Gilbert 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 25

Glidden-Ralston 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29

GMG, Garwin 72, Latimer CAL 32

Grand View Christian 58, Lamoni 33

Grinnell 62, Norwalk 47

Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 27

Hampton-Dumont 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41

Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 23

Holy Trinity 45, WACO, Wayland 31

Humboldt 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 43

Indianola 77, Oskaloosa 19

Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Iowa City West 77, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43

Janesville 54, Dunkerton 31

Jesup 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47

Kee, Lansing 53, MFL-Mar-Mac 41

Keokuk 57, Fort Madison 20

Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 49

Lake Mills 56, Belmond-Klemme 50

Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40

LeMars 34, Emmetsburg 28

Lewis Central 65, Atlantic 33

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Logan-Magnolia 65, Tri-Center, Neola 39

Lone Tree 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Lynnville-Sully 49, English Valleys, North English 27

Madrid 51, Earlham 41

Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 28

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 57, Midland, Wyoming 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Bedford 31

Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Waterloo Christian School 27

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, West Branch 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 17

Monticello 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 31

Moulton-Udell 52, Melcher-Dallas 12

Mount Vernon 56, Solon 28

Murray 74, Iowa Christian Academy 20

Nevada 51, North Polk, Alleman 35

New Hampton 62, Waukon 55

New London 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

Newell-Fonda 72, West Bend-Mallard 29

North Butler, Greene 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Lisbon 25

North Mahaska, New Sharon 47, Sigourney 45

North Scott, Eldridge 48, Muscatine 38

Ogden 51, AC/GC 31

Okoboji, Milford 66, West Lyon, Inwood 65, OT

Osage 46, Central Springs 32

Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43

PAC-LM 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 26

Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 34

PCM, Monroe 48, Roland-Story, Story City 42

Pekin 69, Mediapolis 61

Pella 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 47

Pella Christian 52, Newton 45

Pleasant Valley 79, Davenport, Central 12

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 77, Waterloo, East 29

Red Oak 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Riceville 47, North Tama, Traer 28

Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33

Sidney 56, Essex 28

Sioux Center 81, Rock Valley 29

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Southeast Valley 45

Siouxland Community Christian 67, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 21

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42

South Tama County, Tama 73, Benton Community 59

South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 36

Southeast Polk 57, Ames 46

Southwest Valley 60, Pleasantville 57

Spencer 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 51

Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 43

Springville 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 25

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Glenwood 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Hinton 25

Stanton 54, East Mills 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Denver 22

Tipton 74, West Liberty 41

Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 51

Tripoli 49, Clarksville 44

Twin Cedars, Bussey 35, Orient-Macksburg 29

Underwood 74, Missouri Valley 48

Union Community, LaPorte City 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 17

Unity Christian, Orange City 64, Clay Central-Everly 20

Urbandale 67, Mason City 58

Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny 42

Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52

Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 36

Waterloo, West 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41

Wayne, Corydon 47, Lenox 38

West Delaware, Manchester 57, Anamosa 43

West Fork, Sheffield 55, Rockford 51

West Marshall, State Center 61, East Marshall, LeGrand 35

West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Harris-Lake Park 37

Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75

Westwood, Sloan 70, West Monona, Onawa 44

Whiting 50, Allen, Neb. 44

Wilton 57, Durant-Bennett 38

Woodbury Central, Moville 69, Kingsley-Pierson 65

court

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*