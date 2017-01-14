Scores from high school basketball games

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 94, Riverside, Oakland 21
ADM, Adel 70, Boone 65
AGWSR, Ackley 63, Grundy Center 54
Akron-Westfield 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57
Alburnett 57, Central City 33
Allen, Neb. 57, Whiting 33
Alta/Aurelia 49, South Central Calhoun 41
Ames 53, Southeast Polk 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 26
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 47
Ar-We-Va, Westside 67, Glidden-Ralston 51
Assumption, Davenport 61, Clinton 39
Audubon 62, Griswold 29
B-G-M, Brooklyn 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40
BCLUW, Conrad 50, South Hardin 43
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 67, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59
Belle Plaine 84, H-L-V, Victor 32
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 47
Camanche 73, Bellevue 53
Carroll 79, Carlisle 78
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 47, Iowa City High 41
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 78, Waterloo, West 70
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Center Point-Urbana 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 52
Central Lee, Donnellson 74, Eldon Cardinal 28
Chariton 46, Albia 38
Charles City 53, Decorah 49
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Hampton-Dumont 34
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 74, Starmont 31
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Woodbine 43
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 47
Creston 56, Denison-Schleswig 52
Crestwood, Cresco 72, Oelwein 47
Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 54
Davenport, North 68, Burlington 42
Des Moines Christian 90, Woodward-Granger 55
Des Moines, Hoover 41, Ottumwa 17
Des Moines, North 69, Des Moines, East 59
Des Moines, Roosevelt 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 43
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Colo-NESCO 48
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 79, Marshalltown 28
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Linn-Mar, Marion 50
Dubuque, Senior 48, Cedar Falls 42
Dunkerton 61, Janesville 44
Durant-Bennett 55, Wilton 29
Earlham 56, Madrid 39
East Marshall, LeGrand 58, West Marshall, State Center 47
East Sac County 75, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 60
East Union, Afton 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46
Easton Valley 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 37
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 42
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Postville 33
Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Maquoketa 53
Fort Madison 64, Keokuk 43
Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Clarinda Academy 34
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37, Forest City 36, OT
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46, South O’Brien, Paullina 45
George-Little Rock 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 62
Gilbert 55, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Glenwood 75, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 62
GMG, Garwin 43, Latimer CAL 35
Grand View Christian 91, Lamoni 45
Greene County 93, C-M-B, Baxter 62
Grinnell 87, Norwalk 44
Harlan 79, Clarinda 42
Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 53, OT
Holy Trinity 50, WACO, Wayland 31
Hudson 61, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
Humboldt 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 59
IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 39
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 54, Wapello 36
Jesup 69, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 56
Johnston 70, Fort Dodge 53
Keota 84, Colfax-Mingo 60
Kingsley-Pierson 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Knoxville 69, Clarke, Osceola 58
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 89, Red Oak 41
Lake Mills 74, Belmond-Klemme 45
LeMars 79, Emmetsburg 33
Lenox 78, Wayne, Corydon 70
Lewis Central 69, Atlantic 63, OT
Logan-Magnolia 69, Tri-Center, Neola 43
Lone Tree 68, Louisa-Muscatine 42
Lynnville-Sully 71, English Valleys, North English 18
Marion 50, Clear Creek-Amana 47
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 57
Mason City 69, Urbandale 65
MFL-Mar-Mac 74, Kee, Lansing 46
Midland, Wyoming 36, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 60
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 61, Diagonal 34
Moulton-Udell 75, Melcher-Dallas 71, OT
Mount Pleasant 85, Fairfield 42
Murray 59, Iowa Christian Academy 42
Muscatine 76, North Scott, Eldridge 73
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 52
Nevada 55, North Polk, Alleman 30
New Hampton 81, Waukon 45
New London 75, Van Buren, Keosauqua 35
Newell-Fonda 61, West Bend-Mallard 37
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Butler, Greene 52
North Fayette Valley 38, Central Elkader 36
North Linn, Troy Mills 83, Lisbon 32
North Tama, Traer 74, Riceville 64
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Monticello 37
Notre Dame, Burlington 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38
Ogden 62, AC/GC 35
Osage 83, Central Springs 32
Oskaloosa 65, Indianola 60
PAC-LM 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 52
Panorama, Panora 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 39
PCM, Monroe 50, Roland-Story, Story City 42
Pekin 73, Mediapolis 65
Pella 60, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Pella Christian 65, Newton 63
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 69, Waterloo, East 62
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 67, Calamus-Wheatland 53
Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 39
Rock Valley 52, Sioux Center 51
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Sheldon 58, Boyden-Hull 55
Sidney 61, Essex 52
Sioux City, East 75, Sioux City, North 48
Siouxland Community Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50
South Tama County, Tama 74, Benton Community 61
South Winneshiek, Calmar 56, West Central, Maynard 29
Southeast Valley 82, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55
Southwest Valley 73, Pleasantville 69, OT
Spencer 54, Estherville Lincoln Central 38
Springville 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 33
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Algona 53
St. Mary’s, Remsen 76, Hinton 64
Stanton 52, East Mills 32
Storm Lake 70, Spirit Lake 64
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Denver 47
Tipton 70, West Liberty 64
Tripoli 60, Clarksville 48
Twin Cedars, Bussey 67, Orient-Macksburg 63
Underwood 52, Missouri Valley 38
Unity Christian, Orange City 78, Clay Central-Everly 43
Valley, West Des Moines 80, Ankeny 63
Waukee 52, Ankeny Centennial 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 61, Dike-New Hartford 59, 2OT
Webster City 54, Clear Lake 48
West Branch 77, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 41
West Burlington 80, Danville 73
West Delaware, Manchester 70, Anamosa 43
West Fork, Sheffield 61, Rockford 56
West Hancock, Britt 75, Eagle Grove 48
West Lyon, Inwood 73, Okoboji, Milford 69
West Monona, Onawa 79, Westwood, Sloan 75
West Sioux, Hawarden 64, Harris-Lake Park 51
Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75
Winterset 53, Ballard 44
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 43
Akron-Westfield 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 19
Alburnett 49, Central City 37
Algona 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Ankeny Centennial 47, Waukee 45
Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 44
Audubon 43, Griswold 27
B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
Ballard 52, Winterset 21
BCLUW, Conrad 54, South Hardin 38
Belle Plaine 43, H-L-V, Victor 34
Bettendorf 51, Davenport, West 42
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60
Boone 46, ADM, Adel 37
Boyden-Hull 48, Sheldon 36
C-M-B, Baxter 57, Greene County 37
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 14
CAM, Anita 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Carlisle 62, Carroll 39
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 36
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque, Senior 29
Center Point-Urbana 81, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Central Lee, Donnellson 78, Eldon Cardinal 29
Chariton 59, Albia 29
Charles City 46, Decorah 35
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Starmont 37
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53
Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 40
College Springs South Page 46, Heartland Christian 33
Colo-NESCO 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 53, Hudson 39Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Woodbine 40
Crestwood, Cresco 93, Oelwein 19
Danville 54, West Burlington 14
Davenport, North 68, Burlington 42
Denison-Schleswig 57, Creston 36
Des Moines Christian 58, Woodward-Granger 32
Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 45
Diagonal 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Marshalltown 11
East Union, Afton 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30
Easton Valley 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 50
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 27
Fairfield 66, Mount Pleasant 36
Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 34
Fort Dodge 66, Johnston 42
George-Little Rock 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48
Gilbert 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 25
Glidden-Ralston 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29
GMG, Garwin 72, Latimer CAL 32
Grand View Christian 58, Lamoni 33
Grinnell 62, Norwalk 47
Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 27
Hampton-Dumont 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41
Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 23
Holy Trinity 45, WACO, Wayland 31
Humboldt 62, Iowa Falls-Alden 43
Indianola 77, Oskaloosa 19
Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Iowa City West 77, Cedar Rapids, Washington 43
Janesville 54, Dunkerton 31
Jesup 48, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47
Kee, Lansing 53, MFL-Mar-Mac 41
Keokuk 57, Fort Madison 20
Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 49
Lake Mills 56, Belmond-Klemme 50
Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40
LeMars 34, Emmetsburg 28
Lewis Central 65, Atlantic 33
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Logan-Magnolia 65, Tri-Center, Neola 39
Lone Tree 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Lynnville-Sully 49, English Valleys, North English 27
Madrid 51, Earlham 41
Marion 65, Clear Creek-Amana 28
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 57, Midland, Wyoming 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Bedford 31
Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Waterloo Christian School 27
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, West Branch 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 17
Monticello 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 31
Moulton-Udell 52, Melcher-Dallas 12
Mount Vernon 56, Solon 28
Murray 74, Iowa Christian Academy 20
Nevada 51, North Polk, Alleman 35
New Hampton 62, Waukon 55
New London 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
Newell-Fonda 72, West Bend-Mallard 29
North Butler, Greene 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Lisbon 25
North Mahaska, New Sharon 47, Sigourney 45
North Scott, Eldridge 48, Muscatine 38
Ogden 51, AC/GC 31
Okoboji, Milford 66, West Lyon, Inwood 65, OT
Osage 46, Central Springs 32
Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43
PAC-LM 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 26
Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 34
PCM, Monroe 48, Roland-Story, Story City 42
Pekin 69, Mediapolis 61
Pella 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 47
Pella Christian 52, Newton 45
Pleasant Valley 79, Davenport, Central 12
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 77, Waterloo, East 29
Red Oak 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Riceville 47, North Tama, Traer 28
Ridge View 63, OA-BCIG 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33
Sidney 56, Essex 28
Sioux Center 81, Rock Valley 29
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Southeast Valley 45
Siouxland Community Christian 67, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 21
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42
South Tama County, Tama 73, Benton Community 59
South Winneshiek, Calmar 57, West Central, Maynard 36
Southeast Polk 57, Ames 46
Southwest Valley 60, Pleasantville 57
Spencer 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 51
Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 43
Springville 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 25
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Glenwood 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Hinton 25
Stanton 54, East Mills 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Denver 22
Tipton 74, West Liberty 41
Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 51
Tripoli 49, Clarksville 44
Twin Cedars, Bussey 35, Orient-Macksburg 29
Underwood 74, Missouri Valley 48
Union Community, LaPorte City 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 17
Unity Christian, Orange City 64, Clay Central-Everly 20
Urbandale 67, Mason City 58
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny 42
Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52
Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 36
Waterloo, West 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41
Wayne, Corydon 47, Lenox 38
West Delaware, Manchester 57, Anamosa 43
West Fork, Sheffield 55, Rockford 51
West Marshall, State Center 61, East Marshall, LeGrand 35
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Harris-Lake Park 37
Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75
Westwood, Sloan 70, West Monona, Onawa 44
Whiting 50, Allen, Neb. 44
Wilton 57, Durant-Bennett 38
Woodbury Central, Moville 69, Kingsley-Pierson 65