News from the Kansas City Chiefs camp

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was limited in the final practice for Sunday’s divisional playoff game against Pittsburgh, though his game status was left blank on the final injury report. That means Houston should be available for the first time since a loss to Tennessee on December 18th. Chiefs safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware practiced fully all week and are also expected to play in Sunday night’s game.

The AFC divisional playoff game Sunday between the Steelers and Chiefs has been moved from an early afternoon kickoff to primetime because of an ice storm due to hit the Kansas City area this weekend. The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 12:05 p.m. Central time. It will now start at 7:20 p.m. to give road crews and public safety officials more time to treat roads and parking lots.