People in a large part of Iowa were anticipating freezing rain as the weekend wore on into Monday Martin Luther King Day! Here in our locale there will be a mixed bag of precipitation in the form of rain, sleet and freezing rain, yielding to freezing rain and then rain. People are urged to keep an eye on the sky and ear to the radio and to monitor road conditions. Here in Marshalltown the prediction is for a tenth of an inch of an accumulation of ice, less than a half inch accumulation of sleet and a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.