Bankruptcy hearing delayed for Central Iowa Health Care

A bankruptcy hearing that was scheduled for Friday in Des Moines on behalf of Central Iowa Health Care was delayed after a continuation was asked for and granted to next Wednesday. This was out of the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of Iowa out of the Federal Building in Des Moines. A time is pending. The hospital declared Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on December 20th and has also declared intent to sell its assets to Unity Point Health Care out of Waterloo at a price tag of 12 and a half million dollars.