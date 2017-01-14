Arrests at Senator Grassley`s Des Moines office

Two people participating in a sit-in at U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office have been arrested.

A news release by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the arrests followed a four-hour sit-in Friday at Grassley’s office in Des Moines to protest the nomination of fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump.

The group says Hugh Espey, executive director of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund, and Reddit Hudson, regional director for the NAACP, were arrested.

Nearly 100 people showed up at the office and pledged not to leave until Grassley agreed to block Sessions’ appointment. The action fund says the protesters were forcibly removed around 4:30 p.m.

Sessions’ opponents have accused him of being anti-immigration and insensitive to civil rights.

A spokeswoman for Grassley said in a statement the senator believes Sessions “is the right choice to lead the Justice Department at this critical time.”