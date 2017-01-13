Little Big Town 2017

Iowa Best Country, KIX 101.1, is excited to welcome Little Big Town to the 2017 Iowa State Fair on Friday, August 18th, 2017 at 8pm!!! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 10am. You can purchase online at www.etix.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

KIX 101.1 is giving you a chance to win ’em before you can buy ’em!! Just listen to the Morning KIX Start with Jonathan Knight & Melia Jeanne at 8am starting next Tuesday & be the correct caller for your chance at a pair of tickets to the show!