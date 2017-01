The Marshalltown Community College men`s basketball team won at Ellsworth Monday night in Iowa Falls by the score of 73 to 64. Floyd Preito had 15 and B J Millard 14. The Tigers improved to 13-5 with the win the Panthers slipped to 7-7. MCC trailed at the half 38-31. 11 Tigers got minutes of play. The Tigers play at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night at 7 p-m.