County Board of Supervisors meet today

The Marshall County Board of Supervisors today will consider a proposed ordinance that would regulate the operation of what are called off highway vehicles in the county. The proposal was made by Jarrod Ulery a resident of Marshall County. The Board will discuss the proposal. The Supervisors are also expected to award a contract for a bridge project on 320 Street to Peterson Contractors of Reinbeck. a price tag of nearly 441-thousand dollars. The meeting is at nine a-m in meeting room number on the third floor of the courthouse.