City Council denies re-vote on property severance request

The Marshalltown City Council opted to not reconsider a vote to request a property severance on the far south side of the city. A motion to place a possible reconsideration on the agenda for the next meeting ended up in a 3-3 tie vote as Councilman Bill Martin was absent. The proposal was made by property owners over the issue of city services. Council approved the appointments of Anel Garza and Kim Barnes to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Jeff Sogge and Matt Tullis were reappointed to the Board. The Marshalltown Fire Department defeated the Marshalltown Police Department in a friendly bell ringing competition for the Salvation Army Kettle Drive. The Fire Department raised 1,06.04 and the Police Department raised 954.79. The Fire Department received a traveling kettle trophy as a result.