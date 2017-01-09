Marshalltown City Council meets today

The Marshalltown City Council will meet Monday afternoon at 5:30 at City Hall. Today`s agenda includes discussion about the budget for the next fiscal year that starts July 1st, Council is expected to transfer some real estate in the area of East LaFrentz Lane back to a previous owner, some five acres was given to the city for the purpose of locating a fire state there, it is not needed now. There is the possibility of a resolution to sever some property ties with the city could be brought back up after it did not pass at the last meeting. The measure lost 3-2, however two council members were absent at the time.