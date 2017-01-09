Legislature in session today

The latest session of the State Legislature is gaveled to order today on the House and Senate sides as of 10 a-m today at the Statehouse in Des Moines. KFJB will be carrying the governors Condition of the State speech tomorrow morning at 10-am live from the state capitol building in Des Moines. We have three area legislators on hand including State Representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown, State Represenative Dean Fisher of rural Garwin and State Senator Jeff Edler of State Center.

Photo credit: enwikipedia.com