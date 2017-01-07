High school basketball scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Tri-Center, Neola 53

ADM, Adel 70, Bondurant Farrar 59

AGWSR, Ackley 60, West Marshall, State Center 57

Akron-Westfield 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Alburnett 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, 4OT

Algona 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 58

Alta/Aurelia 63, Southeast Valley 38

Anamosa 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60

Ankeny 57, Ames 53

Ankeny Centennial 66, Southeast Polk 60

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 16

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Denver 34

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, CAM, Anita 30

Assumption, Davenport 59, Davenport, North 57

Atlantic 69, Denison-Schleswig 42

B-G-M, Brooklyn 62, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 63, Epworth, Western Dubuque 38

Bedford 84, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54

Belle Plaine 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 49

Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 38

Boone 62, Carroll 50

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 67, Glidden-Ralston 45

Camanche 88, Durant-Bennett 60

Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Tipton 36

Cedar Falls 79, Waterloo, East 52

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 68, 2OT

Center Point-Urbana 76, Benton Community 57

Central Decatur, Leon 67, East Union, Afton 50

Central Lee, Donnellson 50, WACO, Wayland 22

Chariton 50, Davis County, Bloomfield 36

Charles City 65, Waukon 54

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Kee, Lansing 39

Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 53

Clinton 66, Burlington 46

Colfax-Mingo 46, Sigourney 22

Colo-NESCO 61, Dunkerton 48

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Charter Oak-Ute 46

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Indianola 46

Danville 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49

Des Moines, East 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 47

Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, North 52, 3OT

Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Ottumwa 33

Dike-New Hartford 69, Union Community, LaPorte City 41

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 82, Waterloo Christian School 37

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Urbandale 45

Dubuque, Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Earlham 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 47

East Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 40

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 103, Centerville 97, 4OT

Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Central Elkader 28

Emmetsburg 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Paton-Churdan 49

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 39

Fort Dodge 75, Marshalltown 36

Fort Madison 71, Fairfield 61

Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 51

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 66, North Union 39

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Harris-Lake Park 57

George-Little Rock 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 58

Gilbert 68, Greene County 62, OT

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, BCLUW, Conrad 37

Grand View Christian 96, Seymour 33

Grundy Center 56, South Hardin 44

Harlan 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Hinton 76, Clay Central-Everly 55

Humboldt 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65

IKM-Manning 63, Logan-Magnolia 56

Interstate 35,Truro 84, Lenox 73

Iowa City West 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 44

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Mediapolis 42

Jesup 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47

Johnston 79, Mason City 76

Keota 78, H-L-V, Victor 30

Knoxville 61, Albia 47

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 67, OT

Latimer CAL 53, Clarksville 51

Lawton-Bronson 64, OA-BCIG 61, OT

LeMars 56, Spirit Lake 53

Lewis Central 68, Clarinda 32

Lisbon 57, Central City 46

Lone Tree 68, Winfield-Mount Union 24

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, Kingsley-Pierson 41

Marion 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Mount Ayr 20

Meskwaki Settlement School 63, GMG, Garwin 52

MFL-Mar-Mac 73, West Central, Maynard 32

Midland, Wyoming 44, Cedar Valley Christian School 34

Montezuma 81, English Valleys, North English 26

Monticello 68, Wilton 22

Mount Pleasant 86, Washington 36

Murray 74, Lamoni 42

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27

Nevada 59, Saydel 52

New Hampton 61, Oelwein 32

New London 76, Highland, Riverside 59

North Cedar, Stanwood 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 53

North Fayette Valley 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 45

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Eagle Grove 54

North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Springville 35

North Scott, Eldridge 64, Davenport, Central 50

Northeast, Goose Lake 68, West Branch 63

Norwalk 59, Oskaloosa 58

Notre Dame, Burlington 54, Holy Trinity 42

Ogden 61, Madrid 43

Okoboji, Milford 89, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, OT

Osage 70, Northwood-Kensett 40

PAC-LM 73, Newell-Fonda 51

Panorama, Panora 74, Woodward Academy 66

PCM, Monroe 58, North Polk, Alleman 35

Pekin 72, Louisa-Muscatine 67, OT

Pella 84, Newton 83, OT

Pella Christian 68, Grinnell 53

Perry 48, Ballard 43

Pleasant Valley 63, Davenport, West 26

Pleasantville 54, Nodaway Valley 38

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 66

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Easton Valley 41

Red Oak 61, Shenandoah 57

Regina, Iowa City 58, Bellevue 37

Ridge View 69, Westwood, Sloan 33

Riverside, Oakland 55, Griswold 54

Rock Valley 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39

Rockford 83, North Butler, Greene 58

Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Saint Ansgar 70, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62

Sheldon 82, West Lyon, Inwood 65

Sidney 80, Heartland Christian 28

Sioux Center 91, Boyden-Hull 88, OT

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 37

South Central Calhoun 73, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 61

South Hamilton, Jewell 68, Roland-Story, Story City 33

South O’Brien, Paullina 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41

South Tama County, Tama 61, Independence 38

Southwest Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 42

Spencer 61, Cherokee, Washington 41

Starmont 55, South Winneshiek, Calmar 43

Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 18

Tripoli 63, Riceville 51

Twin Cedars, Bussey 54, Diagonal 28

Underwood 75, Audubon 66

Van Meter 66, Des Moines Christian 55

Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Hudson 65

Waterloo, West 58, Iowa City High 43

Waukee 66, Valley, West Des Moines 61

Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Crestwood, Cresco 41

Webster City 52, Hampton-Dumont 32

West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 20

West Delaware, Manchester 73, Solon 59

West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27

West Hancock, Britt 67, Bishop Garrigan 57

West Monona, Onawa 68, River Valley, Correctionville 47

Western Christian, Hull 79, Storm Lake 38

Winterset 75, Carlisle 52

Woodward-Granger 60, AC/GC 45

CNOS Classic

Sioux City, North 58, Pierce, Neb. 54

Sioux City, West 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 51

Unity Christian, Orange City 56, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Tri-Center, Neola 43

ADM, Adel 61, Bondurant Farrar 30

Akron-Westfield 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24

Algona 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

Alta/Aurelia 64, Southeast Valley 33

Ames 39, Ankeny 36

Ankeny Centennial 45, Southeast Polk 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Denver 42

Ballard 56, Perry 39

BCLUW, Conrad 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

Belle Plaine 44, North Mahaska, New Sharon 37

Bettendorf 49, Muscatine 35

Boone 65, Carroll 38

CAM, Anita 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 16

Camanche 80, Durant-Bennett 40

Carlisle 50, Winterset 30

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Tipton 30

Cedar Falls 60, Waterloo, East 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58

Center Point-Urbana 72, Benton Community 45

Central City 49, Lisbon 38

Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Anamosa 34

Central Decatur, Leon 75, East Union, Afton 26

Chariton 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 36

Charter Oak-Ute 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Cherokee, Washington 76, Spencer 38

Clarksville 58, Latimer CAL 34

Clay Central-Everly 51, Hinton 35

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Kee, Lansing 35

Clear Lake 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 20

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 56, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 35

Crestwood, Cresco 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 53

Danville 46, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

Davenport, North 78, Assumption, Davenport 63

Denison-Schleswig 58, Atlantic 35

Des Moines, East 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 39

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46, Waterloo Christian School 18

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Urbandale 32

Dubuque, Hempstead 67, Dubuque, Senior 39

Dunkerton 43, Colo-NESCO 35

Easton Valley 82, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 7

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 55, Centerville 37

Essex 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Estherville Lincoln Central 33, Emmetsburg 31

Fairfield 62, Fort Madison 26

Forest City 65, Lake Mills 50

Fort Dodge 60, Marshalltown 7

Gilbert 62, Greene County 42

Glidden-Ralston 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

GMG, Garwin 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 44

Grand View Christian 57, Seymour 56

Grinnell 65, Pella Christian 50

Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 27

Grundy Center 56, South Hardin 24

Hampton-Dumont 51, Webster City 40

Harris-Lake Park 55, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35

Highland, Riverside 50, New London 36

Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Interstate 35,Truro 63, Lenox 17

Iowa City High 61, Waterloo, West 36

Iowa City West 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 28

Janesville 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 25

Jesup 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 45

Johnston 83, Mason City 40

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 16

Knoxville 39, Albia 28

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 43

Lawton-Bronson 49, OA-BCIG 39

LeMars 43, Spirit Lake 27

Lewis Central 79, Clarinda 17

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41

Logan-Magnolia 56, IKM-Manning 43

Lone Tree 52, Winfield-Mount Union 28

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Alburnett 32

Marion 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 52, Calamus-Wheatland 35

Mediapolis 77, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Central, Maynard 28

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 29

Midland, Wyoming 40, Cedar Valley Christian School 38

Montezuma 64, English Valleys, North English 19

Monticello 58, Wilton 40

Moulton-Udell 52, Moravia 49

Mount Ayr 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Mount Pleasant 48, Washington 35

Mount Vernon 55, Maquoketa 37

Murray 55, Lamoni 30

Nevada 48, Saydel 14

New Hampton 74, Oelwein 57

Newman Catholic, Mason City 62, Saint Ansgar 55

Nodaway Valley 64, Pleasantville 15

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61, Eagle Grove 22

North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Springville 33

North Scott, Eldridge 63, Davenport, Central 38

North Union 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 41

Notre Dame, Burlington 59, Holy Trinity 31

Okoboji, Milford 65, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54

Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 52, OT

Ottumwa 45, Des Moines, Roosevelt 41

PAC-LM 77, Newell-Fonda 40

PCM, Monroe 51, North Polk, Alleman 31

Pella 70, Newton 35

Pleasant Valley 69, Davenport, West 20

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45

Red Oak 55, Shenandoah 48

Regina, Iowa City 63, Bellevue 50

Rock Valley 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69

Rockford 57, North Butler, Greene 31

Sidney 89, Heartland Christian 19

Sigourney 51, Colfax-Mingo 31

Sioux Center 73, Boyden-Hull 35

Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42

South O’Brien, Paullina 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 27

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, Bedford 38

Southwest Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 52

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Harlan 37

Treynor 66, Missouri Valley 23

Tri-County, Thornburg 40, B-G-M, Brooklyn 29

Underwood 64, Audubon 50

Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Dike-New Hartford 40, OT

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Waukee 56

Van Meter 46, Des Moines Christian 36

WACO, Wayland 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

Wapello 46, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, OT

Waukon 39, Charles City 27

West Branch 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 34

West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Earlham 47

West Fork, Sheffield 72, Nashua-Plainfield 45

West Hancock, Britt 52, Bishop Garrigan 50

West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36

West Monona, Onawa 67, River Valley, Correctionville 41

West Sioux, Hawarden 65, Trinity Christian High School 13

Western Christian, Hull 67, Storm Lake 33

Westwood, Sloan 68, Ridge View 41

Woodward-Granger 43, AC/GC 29

CNOS Classic

Crofton, Neb. 61, Sioux City, West 44

South Sioux City, Neb. 70, Unity Christian, Orange City 35

