High school basketball scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 63, Tri-Center, Neola 53
ADM, Adel 70, Bondurant Farrar 59
AGWSR, Ackley 60, West Marshall, State Center 57
Akron-Westfield 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Alburnett 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, 4OT
Algona 65, Iowa Falls-Alden 58
Alta/Aurelia 63, Southeast Valley 38
Anamosa 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60
Ankeny 57, Ames 53
Ankeny Centennial 66, Southeast Polk 60
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Orient-Macksburg 16
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Denver 34
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, CAM, Anita 30
Assumption, Davenport 59, Davenport, North 57
Atlantic 69, Denison-Schleswig 42
B-G-M, Brooklyn 62, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 63, Epworth, Western Dubuque 38
Bedford 84, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 54
Belle Plaine 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 49
Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 38
Boone 62, Carroll 50
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 67, Glidden-Ralston 45
Camanche 88, Durant-Bennett 60
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, Tipton 36
Cedar Falls 79, Waterloo, East 52
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 68, 2OT
Center Point-Urbana 76, Benton Community 57
Central Decatur, Leon 67, East Union, Afton 50
Central Lee, Donnellson 50, WACO, Wayland 22
Chariton 50, Davis County, Bloomfield 36
Charles City 65, Waukon 54
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Kee, Lansing 39
Clear Lake 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 53
Clinton 66, Burlington 46
Colfax-Mingo 46, Sigourney 22
Colo-NESCO 61, Dunkerton 48
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Charter Oak-Ute 46
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Indianola 46
Danville 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 49
Des Moines, East 52, Des Moines, Lincoln 47
Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, North 52, 3OT
Des Moines, Roosevelt 40, Ottumwa 33
Dike-New Hartford 69, Union Community, LaPorte City 41
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 82, Waterloo Christian School 37
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Urbandale 45
Dubuque, Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Earlham 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 47
East Mills 67, Clarinda Academy 40
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 103, Centerville 97, 4OT
Edgewood-Colesburg 51, Central Elkader 28
Emmetsburg 57, Estherville Lincoln Central 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Paton-Churdan 49
Forest City 53, Lake Mills 39
Fort Dodge 75, Marshalltown 36
Fort Madison 71, Fairfield 61
Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 51
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 66, North Union 39
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Harris-Lake Park 57
George-Little Rock 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 58
Gilbert 68, Greene County 62, OT
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 92, BCLUW, Conrad 37
Grand View Christian 96, Seymour 33
Grundy Center 56, South Hardin 44
Harlan 54, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45
Hinton 76, Clay Central-Everly 55
Humboldt 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65
IKM-Manning 63, Logan-Magnolia 56
Interstate 35,Truro 84, Lenox 73
Iowa City West 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 44
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Mediapolis 42
Jesup 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 47
Johnston 79, Mason City 76
Keota 78, H-L-V, Victor 30
Knoxville 61, Albia 47
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, Glenwood 67, OT
Latimer CAL 53, Clarksville 51
Lawton-Bronson 64, OA-BCIG 61, OT
LeMars 56, Spirit Lake 53
Lewis Central 68, Clarinda 32
Lisbon 57, Central City 46
Lone Tree 68, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, Kingsley-Pierson 41
Marion 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Mount Ayr 20
Meskwaki Settlement School 63, GMG, Garwin 52
MFL-Mar-Mac 73, West Central, Maynard 32
Midland, Wyoming 44, Cedar Valley Christian School 34
Montezuma 81, English Valleys, North English 26
Monticello 68, Wilton 22
Mount Pleasant 86, Washington 36
Murray 74, Lamoni 42
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 44, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 27
Nevada 59, Saydel 52
New Hampton 61, Oelwein 32
New London 76, Highland, Riverside 59
North Cedar, Stanwood 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 53
North Fayette Valley 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 45
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Eagle Grove 54
North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Springville 35
North Scott, Eldridge 64, Davenport, Central 50
Northeast, Goose Lake 68, West Branch 63
Norwalk 59, Oskaloosa 58
Notre Dame, Burlington 54, Holy Trinity 42
Ogden 61, Madrid 43
Okoboji, Milford 89, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, OT
Osage 70, Northwood-Kensett 40
PAC-LM 73, Newell-Fonda 51
Panorama, Panora 74, Woodward Academy 66
PCM, Monroe 58, North Polk, Alleman 35
Pekin 72, Louisa-Muscatine 67, OT
Pella 84, Newton 83, OT
Pella Christian 68, Grinnell 53
Perry 48, Ballard 43
Pleasant Valley 63, Davenport, West 26
Pleasantville 54, Nodaway Valley 38
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 70, Cedar Rapids Xavier 66
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56, Easton Valley 41
Red Oak 61, Shenandoah 57
Regina, Iowa City 58, Bellevue 37
Ridge View 69, Westwood, Sloan 33
Riverside, Oakland 55, Griswold 54
Rock Valley 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 39
Rockford 83, North Butler, Greene 58
Ruthven-Ayrshire 52, Manson Northwest Webster 40
Saint Ansgar 70, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62
Sheldon 82, West Lyon, Inwood 65
Sidney 80, Heartland Christian 28
Sioux Center 91, Boyden-Hull 88, OT
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 37
South Central Calhoun 73, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 61
South Hamilton, Jewell 68, Roland-Story, Story City 33
South O’Brien, Paullina 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41
South Tama County, Tama 61, Independence 38
Southwest Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 42
Spencer 61, Cherokee, Washington 41
Starmont 55, South Winneshiek, Calmar 43
Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 18
Tripoli 63, Riceville 51
Twin Cedars, Bussey 54, Diagonal 28
Underwood 75, Audubon 66
Van Meter 66, Des Moines Christian 55
Wapello 62, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Hudson 65
Waterloo, West 58, Iowa City High 43
Waukee 66, Valley, West Des Moines 61
Waverly-Shell Rock 54, Crestwood, Cresco 41
Webster City 52, Hampton-Dumont 32
West Burlington 69, Eldon Cardinal 20
West Delaware, Manchester 73, Solon 59
West Fork, Sheffield 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27
West Hancock, Britt 67, Bishop Garrigan 57
West Monona, Onawa 68, River Valley, Correctionville 47
Western Christian, Hull 79, Storm Lake 38
Winterset 75, Carlisle 52
Woodward-Granger 60, AC/GC 45
|CNOS Classic
Sioux City, North 58, Pierce, Neb. 54
Sioux City, West 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 51
Unity Christian, Orange City 56, Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 40
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 53, Tri-Center, Neola 43
ADM, Adel 61, Bondurant Farrar 30
Akron-Westfield 53, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 24
Algona 57, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
Alta/Aurelia 64, Southeast Valley 33
Ames 39, Ankeny 36
Ankeny Centennial 45, Southeast Polk 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 61, Denver 42
Ballard 56, Perry 39
BCLUW, Conrad 50, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
Belle Plaine 44, North Mahaska, New Sharon 37
Bettendorf 49, Muscatine 35
Boone 65, Carroll 38
CAM, Anita 67, Ar-We-Va, Westside 16
Camanche 80, Durant-Bennett 40
Carlisle 50, Winterset 30
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Tipton 30
Cedar Falls 60, Waterloo, East 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58
Center Point-Urbana 72, Benton Community 45
Central City 49, Lisbon 38
Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Anamosa 34
Central Decatur, Leon 75, East Union, Afton 26
Chariton 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 36
Charter Oak-Ute 45, Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Cherokee, Washington 76, Spencer 38
Clarksville 58, Latimer CAL 34
Clay Central-Everly 51, Hinton 35
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Kee, Lansing 35
Clear Lake 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 20
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 56, Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 35
Crestwood, Cresco 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 53
Danville 46, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
Davenport, North 78, Assumption, Davenport 63
Denison-Schleswig 58, Atlantic 35
Des Moines, East 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 39
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 46, Waterloo Christian School 18
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 75, Urbandale 32
Dubuque, Hempstead 67, Dubuque, Senior 39
Dunkerton 43, Colo-NESCO 35
Easton Valley 82, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 7
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 55, Centerville 37
Essex 45, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Estherville Lincoln Central 33, Emmetsburg 31
Fairfield 62, Fort Madison 26
Forest City 65, Lake Mills 50
Fort Dodge 60, Marshalltown 7
Gilbert 62, Greene County 42
Glidden-Ralston 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
GMG, Garwin 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 44
Grand View Christian 57, Seymour 56
Grinnell 65, Pella Christian 50
Griswold 36, Riverside, Oakland 27
Grundy Center 56, South Hardin 24
Hampton-Dumont 51, Webster City 40
Harris-Lake Park 55, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 35
Highland, Riverside 50, New London 36
Indianola 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 34
Interstate 35,Truro 63, Lenox 17
Iowa City High 61, Waterloo, West 36
Iowa City West 72, Wahlert, Dubuque 28
Janesville 57, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 25
Jesup 55, East Marshall, LeGrand 45
Johnston 83, Mason City 40
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 16
Knoxville 39, Albia 28
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 43
Lawton-Bronson 49, OA-BCIG 39
LeMars 43, Spirit Lake 27
Lewis Central 79, Clarinda 17
Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 41
Logan-Magnolia 56, IKM-Manning 43
Lone Tree 52, Winfield-Mount Union 28
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Alburnett 32
Marion 68, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 52, Calamus-Wheatland 35
Mediapolis 77, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 62, West Central, Maynard 28
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Midland, Wyoming 40, Cedar Valley Christian School 38
Montezuma 64, English Valleys, North English 19
Monticello 58, Wilton 40
Moulton-Udell 52, Moravia 49
Mount Ayr 68, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Mount Pleasant 48, Washington 35
Mount Vernon 55, Maquoketa 37
Murray 55, Lamoni 30
Nevada 48, Saydel 14
New Hampton 74, Oelwein 57
Newman Catholic, Mason City 62, Saint Ansgar 55
Nodaway Valley 64, Pleasantville 15
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61, Eagle Grove 22
North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Springville 33
North Scott, Eldridge 63, Davenport, Central 38
North Union 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 41
Notre Dame, Burlington 59, Holy Trinity 31
Okoboji, Milford 65, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 54
Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 52, OT
Ottumwa 45, Des Moines, Roosevelt 41
PAC-LM 77, Newell-Fonda 40
PCM, Monroe 51, North Polk, Alleman 31
Pella 70, Newton 35
Pleasant Valley 69, Davenport, West 20
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 45
Red Oak 55, Shenandoah 48
Regina, Iowa City 63, Bellevue 50
Rock Valley 77, Sibley-Ocheyedan 69
Rockford 57, North Butler, Greene 31
Sidney 89, Heartland Christian 19
Sigourney 51, Colfax-Mingo 31
Sioux Center 73, Boyden-Hull 35
Solon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42
South O’Brien, Paullina 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 27
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 51, Bedford 38
Southwest Valley 62, Wayne, Corydon 52
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 67, Harlan 37
Treynor 66, Missouri Valley 23
Tri-County, Thornburg 40, B-G-M, Brooklyn 29
Underwood 64, Audubon 50
Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Dike-New Hartford 40, OT
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Waukee 56
Van Meter 46, Des Moines Christian 36
WACO, Wayland 47, Central Lee, Donnellson 38
Wapello 46, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 43, OT
Waukon 39, Charles City 27
West Branch 45, Northeast, Goose Lake 34
West Central Valley, Stuart 57, Earlham 47
West Fork, Sheffield 72, Nashua-Plainfield 45
West Hancock, Britt 52, Bishop Garrigan 50
West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36
West Monona, Onawa 67, River Valley, Correctionville 41
West Sioux, Hawarden 65, Trinity Christian High School 13
Western Christian, Hull 67, Storm Lake 33
Westwood, Sloan 68, Ridge View 41
Woodward-Granger 43, AC/GC 29
|CNOS Classic
Crofton, Neb. 61, Sioux City, West 44
South Sioux City, Neb. 70, Unity Christian, Orange City 35