MHS Bowling update versus Johnston

Marshalltown competed at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines against Johnston. Boys varsity & JV won and girls varsity & JV lost. Marshalltown faces Ottumwa next Tuesday and Fort Dodge next Thursday. Both meets are at Totem Bowl.

Marshalltown boys varsity – 3094

Ray Wiegand 207-300-507

Kamrin Chizek 187-223-410

Carson Potter 206-203-409

Joshua Arment 205-195-400

Richie Thomas 192-193-385

Zachariah Liskowiak 155-202-357

Bakers: 166, 224, 196, 182, 215

Johnston boys varsity – 3029

Nathan Zoss 222-224-446

Spencer Wolfe 219-162-381

Aiden Cooley 169-200-369

Carter Lundgren 181-172-353

John Reid 205-146-351

Kievan Young 168-172-340

Bakers: 220, 259, 225, 202, 223

Ray bowled the Bobcats’ first 300 of the season. He had a season-high series of 507 & game of 300.

The 3094 match total is second highest total of the season.

Ottumwa was facing Des Moines Hoover at Plaza Lanes at the same time. One of Ottumwa’s bowlers also bowled a 300 today (lane next to Ray’s)