High school basketball scores from Thursday

By , posted January 6, 2017 | Sports | No Comments |
BOYS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 69, Earlham 64

Ankeny Christian Academy 83, Martensdale-St. Marys 71

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, West Marshall, State Center 57

B-G-M, Brooklyn 44, BCLUW, Conrad 32

Belle Plaine 69, North Tama, Traer 41

Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Keokuk 50

Charles City 71, Hampton-Dumont 35

Clarinda 73, Essex 50

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Belmond-Klemme 52

Decorah 87, South Winneshiek, Calmar 63

Eldon Cardinal 47, Moravia 43

Emmetsburg 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 35

Forest City 69, Central Springs 30

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Stanton 53

George-Little Rock 66, Harris-Lake Park 57

Grand View Christian 94, Diagonal 7

Iowa Valley, Marengo 57, H-L-V, Victor 36

Kingsley-Pierson 64, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 52

Lisbon 54, Lone Tree 51

Lynnville-Sully 69, C-M-B, Baxter 35

Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, West Monona, Onawa 35

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, Mediapolis 29

Montezuma 58, Sigourney 30

Murray 57, Mount Ayr 44

Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 59, Sidney 52

PAC-LM 62, Estherville Lincoln Central 36

Ruthven-Ayrshire 63, Clay Central-Everly 58, OT

Sheldon 73, Sibley-Ocheyedan 65

Sioux City, East 74, Lewis Central 49

Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 81, Heartland Christian 25

South Hamilton, Jewell 74, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 45

St. Mary’s, Remsen 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Grundy Center 49

Western Christian, Hull 73, Spencer 42

CNOS Classic

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 68, Westwood, Sloan 26

South Sioux City, Neb. 47, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 54, Earlham 32

Alta/Aurelia 64, West Bend-Mallard 32

Belle Plaine 39, North Tama, Traer 17

Camanche 74, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 36

Clarinda 66, Essex 61, OT

Decorah 44, South Winneshiek, Calmar 34

Emmetsburg 55, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 35

Forest City 50, Central Springs 47

Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, H-L-V, Victor 38

Keokuk 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 42

Lewis Central 64, Sioux City, East 41

Lynnville-Sully 38, C-M-B, Baxter 15

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Mediapolis 46

Moravia 56, Eldon Cardinal 46

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Newtown-Harris, Mo. 11

Mount Ayr 51, Murray 40

Newell-Fonda 62, Hinton 42

Omaha Nation, Neb. 63, Whiting 38

Sheldon 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Sidney 60, Nodaway-Holt, Mo. 40

Siouxland Community Christian/Whiting 56, Heartland Christian 23

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

St. Mary’s, Remsen 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

Stanton 42, Fremont Mills, Tabor 37

Waukon 67, MFL-Mar-Mac 58

West Marshall, State Center 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 44

Western Christian, Hull 72, Spencer 51

CNOS Classic

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 59, Woodbury Central, Moville 35

Pierce, Neb. 37, Sioux City, North 36

