The Marshalltown Community College Tigers women`s basketball team lost on the road Wednesday night to the Archers of Saint Louis Community College by the score of 79-66. Alyssa Roth had a career high 19 for MCC who slipped to 6-9 on the season under coach Steve Garber. Loralei Siliga had 17 points and 6 rebounds. The Tigers will play at home Saturday afternoon at two p-m against John Wood Community College.