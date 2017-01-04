New Sheriff and Supervisor sworn in

County officials used the Grand Courtroom as the location to swear in Steve Hoffman as the new Sheriff of Marshall County and Steve Salasek of southern Marshall County into office Tuesday. Both won election back in November. Sheriff Hoffman had his family with him, his dad a retired peace officer himself pinned the badge on Sheriff Hoffman who said things were still sinking in as the day progressed Tuesday. Salasek was part of a short Board of Supervisor meeting in which the Supervisors conducted a few items of business.