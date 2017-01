The MCC Tiger women returned to action Tuesday after the Holiday Break and lost on the road to Jefferson College in Hillsboro Missouri by the score of 71-53. Loralei Siliga lead the scoring with 15 points, Allyssa Roth had 12 points as the Tigers slipped to 6-8 under coach Steve Garber. The team will continue with a road trip Wednesday afternoon as they place at Saint Louis Community College against the Arches. Tip off time is 5:30 p-m.