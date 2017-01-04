High school basketball scores for you!

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alburnett 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54

Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 43

Ames 54, Ankeny Centennial 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Grundy Center 39

Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Paton-Churdan 49

Assumption, Davenport 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Audubon 65, Logan-Magnolia 60

B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Sigourney 34

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 54, Marion 35

Benton Community 81, Anamosa 55

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian, Orange City 53

Boyden-Hull 71, Rock Valley 62, OT

CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49

Camanche 82, North Cedar, Stanwood 50

Carlisle 65, Indianola 52

Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 39

Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, OT

Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 51

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Pleasantville 48, OT

Central Lee, Donnellson 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46

Chariton 59, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Clarke, Osceola 68, Davis County, Bloomfield 48

Colfax-Mingo 61, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33

Colo-NESCO 75, Meskwaki Settlement School 36

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53, Red Oak 52

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Boone 50

Danville 71, Notre Dame, Burlington 62

Denison-Schleswig 63, Shenandoah 50

Denver 75, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66

Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

Des Moines, Hoover 56, Des Moines, East 21

Des Moines, Lincoln 48, Ottumwa 36

Des Moines, North 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45

Dike-New Hartford 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 25

Dubuque, Senior 61, Clinton 53

Eagle Grove 55, North Union 52

Earlham 68, Woodward-Granger 55

Easton Valley 55, Central City 43

Edgewood-Colesburg 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 43

Epworth, Western Dubuque 62, Center Point-Urbana 47

Forest City 54, Bishop Garrigan 51

Fort Dodge 55, Urbandale 39

Fort Madison 72, Washington 59

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 69, Clear Lake 50

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 81, Akron-Westfield 58

George-Little Rock 74, Okoboji, Milford 47

Gilbert 66, Norwalk 63

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, AGWSR, Ackley 42, OT

Glenwood 61, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 24

GMG, Garwin 73, North Tama, Traer 62

Grand View Christian 103, Moulton-Udell 21

Harlan 74, Atlantic 71

Harris-Lake Park 70, Clay Central-Everly 62

Highland, Riverside 60, Wapello 42

Hinton 58, Westwood, Sloan 19

Interstate 35,Truro 81, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35

Iowa City West 92, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 68, Pekin 61

Janesville 70, Clarksville 47

Jesup 47, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18

Johnston 75, Marshalltown 35

Keota 76, North Mahaska, New Sharon 45

Knoxville 58, Centerville 44

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Lake Mills 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37

Lamoni 72, Orient-Macksburg 40

Lawton-Bronson 68, West Sioux, Hawarden 55

LeMars 65, Storm Lake 53

Lewis Central 64, Creston 48

Lone Tree 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

Lynnville-Sully 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 39

Maquoketa 74, Clear Creek-Amana 58

Mason City 57, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 43

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Sibley-Ocheyedan 75

Monticello 61, Bellevue 42

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Seymour 58, OT

Mount Pleasant 53, Iowa City High 38

Mount Vernon 67, South Tama County, Tama 49

Murray 71, Ankeny Christian Academy 61

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

Nevada 77, Hampton-Dumont 33

New London 62, Holy Trinity 50

Newman Catholic, Mason City 86, Central Springs 36

Newton 78, Grinnell 51

North Fayette Valley 57, Postville 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 27

Osage 68, Rockford 46

PAC-LM 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63

Panorama, Panora 70, Ogden 65

Pella 85, ADM, Adel 60

Regina, Iowa City 78, Tipton 72

Saint Ansgar 74, Northwood-Kensett 35

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Dakota Valley, S.D. 62

South Central Calhoun 60, OA-BCIG 47

South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 64

South O’Brien, Paullina 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29

Southeast Valley 64, East Sac County 55

Spirit Lake 69, Spencer 38

Springville 63, Lisbon 58

St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 69, Woodbury Central, Moville 64

Treynor 57, Tri-Center, Neola 54, OT

Tripoli 67, Latimer CAL 33

Valley, West Des Moines 74, Southeast Polk 37

Van Meter 69, AC/GC 25

WACO, Wayland 54, Eldon Cardinal 31

Waukee 65, Ankeny 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 72, Charles City 56

West Branch 71, Durant-Bennett 58

West Burlington 90, Louisa-Muscatine 44

West Central, Maynard 66, Waterloo Christian School 56

West Delaware, Manchester 64, Oelwein 25

West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 47

West Hancock, Britt 57, Belmond-Klemme 42

West Liberty 52, Wilton 51

West Lyon, Inwood 88, Sioux Center 74

Western Christian, Hull 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

Winfield-Mount Union 49, Mediapolis 41

Woodward Academy 66, Madrid 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

New Hampton vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd. to Jan 17.

Waukon vs. Decorah, ppd. to Jan 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Akron-Westfield 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31

Alburnett 53, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18

Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20

Anamosa 60, Benton Community 25

Ankeny 40, Waukee 26

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 27

Bellevue 58, Monticello 47

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Unity Christian, Orange City 44

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Charter Oak-Ute 47

CAM, Anita 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Camanche 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 47

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Assumption, Davenport 52

Center Point-Urbana 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 15

Central Decatur, Leon 71, Pleasantville 9

Central Elkader 52, Riceville 28

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34, Sheldon 23

Central Springs 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 53

Clarinda 48, Glenwood 47

Colo-NESCO 49, Meskwaki Settlement School 38

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Boone 29

Des Moines Christian 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 25

Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Des Moines, North 30

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 71, Mason City 62

Dunkerton 65, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17

East Sac County 47, Southeast Valley 22

Easton Valley 49, Central City 40

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Chariton 58

Forest City 57, Bishop Garrigan 54

Fort Dodge 46, Urbandale 30

Glidden-Ralston 71, Woodbine 35

GMG, Garwin 61, North Tama, Traer 34

Grand View Christian 59, Moulton-Udell 27

Grundy Center 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 31

H-L-V, Victor 39, English Valleys, North English 36

Harlan 67, Atlantic 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, South O’Brien, Paullina 22

Holy Trinity 62, New London 40

Indianola 75, Carlisle 29

Interstate 35,Truro 53, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 23

Iowa City High 58, Pleasant Valley 51

Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, Colfax-Mingo 50

Janesville 60, Clarksville 25

Jesup 47, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18

Johnston 70, Marshalltown 10

Keokuk 52, Scotland County, Mo. 36

Knoxville 52, Centerville 25

Lake Mills 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33

Lamoni 55, Orient-Macksburg 17

LeMars 48, Storm Lake 29

Lewis Central 55, Creston 19

Lone Tree 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49

Louisa-Muscatine 57, West Burlington 32

Lynnville-Sully 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 25

Marion 55, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 20

Mediapolis 64, Winfield-Mount Union 57

MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Moravia 62, Melcher-Dallas 12

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33

Nevada 56, Hampton-Dumont 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 25

North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Keota 23

Northeast, Goose Lake 46, West Carroll, Tenn. 13

Northwood-Kensett 49, Saint Ansgar 47

Okoboji, Milford 39, George-Little Rock 33

Ottumwa 66, Des Moines, Lincoln 55

PAC-LM 97, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16

Panorama, Panora 55, Ogden 31

Pekin 47, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 43

Pella 69, ADM, Adel 26

Perry 70, Greene County 38

Regina, Iowa City 67, Tipton 20

Rock Valley 64, Boyden-Hull 33

Rockford 55, Osage 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Dakota Valley, S.D. 69

Seymour 26, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 21

Shenandoah 43, Denison-Schleswig 27

Sidney 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 50

Sigourney 59, B-G-M, Brooklyn 36

Sioux Center 53, West Lyon, Inwood 45

Solon 54, Williamsburg 30

South Central Calhoun 55, OA-BCIG 51

South Sioux City, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 34

South Tama County, Tama 68, Mount Vernon 65

Spirit Lake 64, Spencer 47

Springville 60, Lisbon 24

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 40

Sumner-Fredericksburg 30, Dike-New Hartford 12

Treynor 68, Tri-Center, Neola 29

Tripoli 75, Latimer CAL 30

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Van Buren, Keosauqua 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 64

Van Meter 59, AC/GC 23

Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 49

Washington 46, Fort Madison 43

Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 22

West Branch 58, Durant-Bennett 37

West Central, Maynard 57, Waterloo Christian School 16

West Delaware, Manchester 60, Independence 37

West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 47

West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Lawton-Bronson 56

Western Christian, Hull 61, Estherville Lincoln Central 33

Westwood, Sloan 65, Hinton 22

Wilton 51, West Liberty 17

Woodward-Granger 44, Earlham 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crestwood, Cresco vs. New Hampton, ppd. to Jan 31.

Decorah vs. Waukon, ppd. to Jan 1