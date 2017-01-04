High school basketball scores for you!

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alburnett 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 54
Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 43
Ames 54, Ankeny Centennial 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 75, Grundy Center 39
Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, Paton-Churdan 49
Assumption, Davenport 62, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Audubon 65, Logan-Magnolia 60
B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Sigourney 34
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 54, Marion 35
Benton Community 81, Anamosa 55
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian, Orange City 53
Boyden-Hull 71, Rock Valley 62, OT
CAM, Anita 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 49
Camanche 82, North Cedar, Stanwood 50
Carlisle 65, Indianola 52
Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 39
Cedar Falls 67, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 62, OT
Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 51
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Pleasantville 48, OT
Central Lee, Donnellson 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 46
Chariton 59, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Clarke, Osceola 68, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
Colfax-Mingo 61, Iowa Valley, Marengo 33
Colo-NESCO 75, Meskwaki Settlement School 36
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 53, Red Oak 52
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Boone 50
Danville 71, Notre Dame, Burlington 62
Denison-Schleswig 63, Shenandoah 50
Denver 75, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66
Des Moines Christian 80, West Central Valley, Stuart 50
Des Moines, Hoover 56, Des Moines, East 21
Des Moines, Lincoln 48, Ottumwa 36
Des Moines, North 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 45
Dike-New Hartford 74, Sumner-Fredericksburg 25
Dubuque, Senior 61, Clinton 53
Eagle Grove 55, North Union 52
Earlham 68, Woodward-Granger 55
Easton Valley 55, Central City 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 43
Epworth, Western Dubuque 62, Center Point-Urbana 47
Forest City 54, Bishop Garrigan 51
Fort Dodge 55, Urbandale 39
Fort Madison 72, Washington 59
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 69, Clear Lake 50
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 81, Akron-Westfield 58
George-Little Rock 74, Okoboji, Milford 47
Gilbert 66, Norwalk 63
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 47, AGWSR, Ackley 42, OT
Glenwood 61, South Page, College Springs -Clarinda 24
GMG, Garwin 73, North Tama, Traer 62
Grand View Christian 103, Moulton-Udell 21
Harlan 74, Atlantic 71
Harris-Lake Park 70, Clay Central-Everly 62
Highland, Riverside 60, Wapello 42
Hinton 58, Westwood, Sloan 19
Interstate 35,Truro 81, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 35
Iowa City West 92, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 68, Pekin 61
Janesville 70, Clarksville 47
Jesup 47, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18
Johnston 75, Marshalltown 35
Keota 76, North Mahaska, New Sharon 45
Knoxville 58, Centerville 44
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48
Lake Mills 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 37
Lamoni 72, Orient-Macksburg 40
Lawton-Bronson 68, West Sioux, Hawarden 55
LeMars 65, Storm Lake 53
Lewis Central 64, Creston 48
Lone Tree 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29
Lynnville-Sully 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 39
Maquoketa 74, Clear Creek-Amana 58
Mason City 57, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 43
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Sibley-Ocheyedan 75
Monticello 61, Bellevue 42
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 63, Seymour 58, OT
Mount Pleasant 53, Iowa City High 38
Mount Vernon 67, South Tama County, Tama 49
Murray 71, Ankeny Christian Academy 61
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 53, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46
Nevada 77, Hampton-Dumont 33
New London 62, Holy Trinity 50
Newman Catholic, Mason City 86, Central Springs 36
Newton 78, Grinnell 51
North Fayette Valley 57, Postville 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 27
Osage 68, Rockford 46
PAC-LM 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63
Panorama, Panora 70, Ogden 65
Pella 85, ADM, Adel 60
Regina, Iowa City 78, Tipton 72
Saint Ansgar 74, Northwood-Kensett 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 69, Dakota Valley, S.D. 62
South Central Calhoun 60, OA-BCIG 47
South Hardin 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 64
South O’Brien, Paullina 61, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 29
Southeast Valley 64, East Sac County 55
Spirit Lake 69, Spencer 38
Springville 63, Lisbon 58
St. Mary’s, Remsen 73, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 69, Woodbury Central, Moville 64
Treynor 57, Tri-Center, Neola 54, OT
Tripoli 67, Latimer CAL 33
Valley, West Des Moines 74, Southeast Polk 37
Van Meter 69, AC/GC 25
WACO, Wayland 54, Eldon Cardinal 31
Waukee 65, Ankeny 40
Waverly-Shell Rock 72, Charles City 56
West Branch 71, Durant-Bennett 58
West Burlington 90, Louisa-Muscatine 44
West Central, Maynard 66, Waterloo Christian School 56
West Delaware, Manchester 64, Oelwein 25
West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 47
West Hancock, Britt 57, Belmond-Klemme 42
West Liberty 52, Wilton 51
West Lyon, Inwood 88, Sioux Center 74
Western Christian, Hull 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 48
Winfield-Mount Union 49, Mediapolis 41
Woodward Academy 66, Madrid 56
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Hampton vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd. to Jan 17.
Waukon vs. Decorah, ppd. to Jan 16.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 73, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Akron-Westfield 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31
Alburnett 53, East Buchanan, Winthrop 18
Alta/Aurelia 53, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20
Anamosa 60, Benton Community 25
Ankeny 40, Waukee 26
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 27
Bellevue 58, Monticello 47
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Unity Christian, Orange City 44
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Charter Oak-Ute 47
CAM, Anita 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Camanche 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 47
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Assumption, Davenport 52
Center Point-Urbana 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 15
Central Decatur, Leon 71, Pleasantville 9
Central Elkader 52, Riceville 28
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 34, Sheldon 23
Central Springs 68, Newman Catholic, Mason City 53
Clarinda 48, Glenwood 47
Colo-NESCO 49, Meskwaki Settlement School 38
Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Boone 29
Des Moines Christian 72, West Central Valley, Stuart 25
Des Moines, Roosevelt 63, Des Moines, North 30
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 71, Mason City 62
Dunkerton 65, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17
East Sac County 47, Southeast Valley 22
Easton Valley 49, Central City 40
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Chariton 58
Forest City 57, Bishop Garrigan 54
Fort Dodge 46, Urbandale 30
Glidden-Ralston 71, Woodbine 35
GMG, Garwin 61, North Tama, Traer 34
Grand View Christian 59, Moulton-Udell 27
Grundy Center 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 31
H-L-V, Victor 39, English Valleys, North English 36
Harlan 67, Atlantic 49
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, South O’Brien, Paullina 22
Holy Trinity 62, New London 40
Indianola 75, Carlisle 29
Interstate 35,Truro 53, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 23
Iowa City High 58, Pleasant Valley 51
Iowa Valley, Marengo 58, Colfax-Mingo 50
Janesville 60, Clarksville 25
Jesup 47, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18
Johnston 70, Marshalltown 10
Keokuk 52, Scotland County, Mo. 36
Knoxville 52, Centerville 25
Lake Mills 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 33
Lamoni 55, Orient-Macksburg 17
LeMars 48, Storm Lake 29
Lewis Central 55, Creston 19
Lone Tree 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49
Louisa-Muscatine 57, West Burlington 32
Lynnville-Sully 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 25
Marion 55, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 20
Mediapolis 64, Winfield-Mount Union 57
MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42
Moravia 62, Melcher-Dallas 12
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 33
Nevada 56, Hampton-Dumont 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 25
North Mahaska, New Sharon 64, Keota 23
Northeast, Goose Lake 46, West Carroll, Tenn. 13
Northwood-Kensett 49, Saint Ansgar 47
Okoboji, Milford 39, George-Little Rock 33
Ottumwa 66, Des Moines, Lincoln 55
PAC-LM 97, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16
Panorama, Panora 55, Ogden 31
Pekin 47, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 43
Pella 69, ADM, Adel 26
Perry 70, Greene County 38
Regina, Iowa City 67, Tipton 20
Rock Valley 64, Boyden-Hull 33
Rockford 55, Osage 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 77, Dakota Valley, S.D. 69
Seymour 26, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 21
Shenandoah 43, Denison-Schleswig 27
Sidney 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 50
Sigourney 59, B-G-M, Brooklyn 36
Sioux Center 53, West Lyon, Inwood 45
Solon 54, Williamsburg 30
South Central Calhoun 55, OA-BCIG 51
South Sioux City, Neb. 67, Sioux City, West 34
South Tama County, Tama 68, Mount Vernon 65
Spirit Lake 64, Spencer 47
Springville 60, Lisbon 24
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 46
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 40
Sumner-Fredericksburg 30, Dike-New Hartford 12
Treynor 68, Tri-Center, Neola 29
Tripoli 75, Latimer CAL 30
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 38
Van Buren, Keosauqua 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 64
Van Meter 59, AC/GC 23
Wapello 58, Highland, Riverside 49
Washington 46, Fort Madison 43
Waverly-Shell Rock 71, Charles City 22
West Branch 58, Durant-Bennett 37
West Central, Maynard 57, Waterloo Christian School 16
West Delaware, Manchester 60, Independence 37
West Fork, Sheffield 59, North Butler, Greene 47
West Sioux, Hawarden 57, Lawton-Bronson 56
Western Christian, Hull 61, Estherville Lincoln Central 33
Westwood, Sloan 65, Hinton 22
Wilton 51, West Liberty 17
Woodward-Granger 44, Earlham 42
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crestwood, Cresco vs. New Hampton, ppd. to Jan 31.
Decorah vs. Waukon, ppd. to Jan 1