Other Bowl games on Monday

Ninth-ranked Southern California and No. 5 Penn State have produced the highest-scoring game in Rose Bowl history.

The Trojans erased a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit before Matt Boermeester kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give them a 52-49 triumph over the Nittany Lions. Boermeester missed two earlier field-goal tries before capping the comeback.

Freshman Sam Darnold led USC to its ninth consecutive victory following a 1-3 start, throwing for 453 yards and five touchdowns. Darnold hit Deontay Burnett for a tying, 27-yard TD with 1:20 remaining before Leon McQuay III picked off Trace McSorley and returned it 32 yards to the Penn State 33 with 27 seconds left.

McSorley passed for 254 yards and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Chris Godwin. Saquon Barkley rushed for 194 yards and two TDs for the Nittany Lions, who ended a nine-game winning streak and ended up 12-2.

Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Florida have capped their college football seasons with bowl victories.

Joe Mixon rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns as the seventh-ranked Sooners knocked off No. 17 Auburn, 35-19 at the Sugar Bowl. Baker Mayfield helped Oklahoma finish the year 11-2 by completing 19 of his 28 passes for 296 yards, two TDs and no interceptions. The Sooners led just 14-13 in the third quarter until Mayfield hit Dede Westbrook for a short touchdown and Mixon ran four yards for a score later in the period. Kamryn Pettway had 101 yards rushing for the 8-5 Tigers.

Eighth-ranked Wisconsin ruined Western Michigan’s bid for a perfect season as tight end Troy Fumagalli made a leaping grab for an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to help the Badgers beat the 13th-ranked Broncos, 24-16 in the Cotton Bowl. Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale ran for TDs on Wisconsin’s first two drives to put the Badgers ahead 14-0. Wisconsin finishes 11-3, while the Broncos wind up 13-1.