Newton police officer fined and sentenced

A former Iowa police officer has been fined and ordered to complete a treatment program for drunk driving and weapons charges.

Former Newton officer Dustin Hamell received the sentence last week in connection with an Aug. 30 traffic stop on Interstate 80 outside of Des Moines.

Authorities said that his blood tested at nearly three times the legal alcohol limit, and that he had a loaded handgun and unopened cans of beer in his truck. Hamell has since left the force, which he joined in 2012.

A judge ordered Hamell to pay $1,875 in fines plus an additional amount in surcharges for operating while intoxicated and carrying weapons. The judge also ordered the 30-year-old to complete a treatment program, in lieu of spending two days in jail.