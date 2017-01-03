KIX CRITTER OF THE WEEK WITH DORIS DAY IN THE MIDDAY!

OUR FIRST KIX CRITTER OF 2017!! KINGSTON!!

He is a grey and black domestic short hair tabby, very sweet and loves attention. He was brought to the shelter as a stray, They estimate that Kingston is around three years old. He weighs about twelve pounds, and will stay around that size as he is already fully grown. His adoption fee of $25 includes his neuter, a microchip, treatment for intestinal parasites, vaccinations, and various other treatments. If you are interested in making him a part of your family, adoption applications can be found at the front desk or online at www.arlmarshalltown.com.