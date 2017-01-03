Jonathan Knight’s Bio

Jonathan Knight, what do I say about ME…

I was born by the rail road tracks just outside a small town to a dirt farmer named Jethro…

No…that’s not right….let me start again…

Let me see, well, after high school I enlisted in the Navy got out after seven years of service. In 1992 I got bit by the radio bug… I got into radio full time in at St. Ambrose University…didn’t go to school there but I DID volunteer my time at the campus radio station KALA-FM doing the morning show and learning all I could. 1994, It was a Top 40 station (don’t hold it against me) in Dubuque IA for a couple of years and from then till now…I bounced around from station to station…Top 40 to Country Davenport, IA to Classic Rock in Peoria IL which just happens to be my hometown. Along with radio I’ve done a TON of Club DJing and now I have my own mobile DJ/Karaoke service called Knightlife Entertainment… Met my much smarter than me wife, Dawn in 2007 (see what I did there)

Long story short…

I am finally here and glad to call KIX 101.1 home and loving every minute.

I hope to meet you in the future, don’t be shy If you see us out… come up say “Hey Jonathan!” I’d be glad to meet you.

Hobbies well, My motorcycle, Firearms and Firearm Safety, mobile DJ/Karaoke service.

Thanks for listening to the Morning Kixstart on Iowa’s Best Country Kix 101.1