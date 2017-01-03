Blues win outdoors on Monday

The St. Louis Blues were the winners in the NHL’s Winter Classic at Busch Stadium.

The Blues gave up an early goal before scoring three times in the third period of a 4-1 triumph over the rival Chicago Blackhawks. The game was tied 1-1 until Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice in a 1:53 span of the final period. Patrick Berglund tied the game in the second period, and Alex Steen scored an empty-netter after collecting his 300th career assist and 500th point.

Jake Allen turned back 22 shots and blanked the Blackhawks after Michal Kempny beat him 62 seconds into the game.

It was 46 degrees when play began before a sellout crowd of 46,556, the sixth largest for a Winter Classic.