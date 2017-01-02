NFL update from Sunday

The NFC playoff participants were finalized when the New York Giants beat Washington 19-10, eliminating the Redskins from the postseason and clinching berths for Detroit and Green Bay. The Packers took the NFC North title as Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in a 31-24 win over the Lions. Matt Ryan also had four touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons wrapped up a first-round bye and an 11-5 season with a 38-32 triumph over New Orleans.

New England clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins, who enter the postseason as the sixth seed in the conference. Kansas City overtook Oakland for the AFC West title and home-field advantage by beating San Diego, 37-27 while the Raiders were absorbing a 24-6 loss at Denver. Pittsburgh knocked off Cleveland 27-24 in overtime, giving the Browns a 1-15 record and the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.