Hockey outdoors

The Toronto Maple Leafs were winners in the NHL’s latest outdoor game.

Rookie Auston Matthews reached the 20-goal mark by scoring twice, including the game-winner 3:40 into overtime to push the Leafs past Detroit, 5-4 in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field. More than 40,000 watched the teams combine for seven goals while the Maple Leafs built and blew a 4-1 lead. Anthony Mantha’s second goal of the afternoon tied the game for the Red Wings with just 1.1 seconds left.

The Leafs’ fifth straight win leaves them 17-12-7.

The NHL also holds an outdoor game on Monday, with the Blues hosting the Blackhawks at Busch Stadium. 12 noon face off on NBC.