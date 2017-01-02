Fatal accident in Green Mountain vicinity

Law enforcement authorities say a man from Grundy Center died in an accident that took place early New Years Day on Wallace Avenue in the Green Mountain area. The victim is identified as 18 year old Devon Erickson. He was ejected from and pinned by the vehicle. He was extricated and first taken to Central Iowa Health Care and then airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines. An investigation indicated he was going southbound on Wallace Road and was trying to avoid a collision with a vehicle that had slowed to turn, he was also not wearing a seat belt. An investigation does continue. It happened about 12:30 a-m on New Years Day.