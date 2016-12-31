Iowa State men storm back to win!

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Iowa State rallied from 14 down to beat Texas Tech 63-56 Friday.

Monte Morris had 14 points with six assists for the Cyclones (9-3, 1-0 Big 12), who recovered from an ugly start to beat the Red Raiders at home for the sixth time in a row.

After looking sluggish for well over a half, Iowa State ripped off 16 straight points — and a Mitrou-Long 3 gave the Cyclones their first lead, 55-52, with 4:29 left.

Texas Tech (11-2, 0-1) out-rebounded the smaller Cyclones 42-27. But the Red Raiders went scoreless for 7 ½ minutes down the stretch, allowing Mitrou-Long and Iowa State to overtake them behind a crowd that went from irritated to raucous in no time.

Keenan Evans led Texas Tech with 15 points, and Anthony Livingston scored 13. Zach Smith had 14 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who were outscored by 17 points in the second half.