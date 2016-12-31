Busy New Years Eve Day in Marshalltown

The final day of 2016 in Marshalltown is a busy one. Law enforcement will be out this evening hoping to keep the roads safe. Deputy Ben Veren says good weather will likely get people out. He suggests staying where you are or using a designated driver if you will be making merry. The weather promises to be tolerable, a clear sky and a low of 19 on New Year`s Eve and then a cloudy sky and a high of 37 on New Year`s Day. There will be an Improv Show at the Black Box Theater at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Marshalltown at 7:30 p-m. The Best Western Regency Inn at Marshalltown will offer a Dinner and Dance and Overnight Stay Packages tonight. The Marshalltown Senior Center will offer Dinner, Snacks, and two sessions of Bingo on New Years Eve. Director Bobbie Reeder suggests bring something with you to share with the other folks on hand.