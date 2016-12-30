Twas a windy day in Marshalltown Thursday even though the sun did shine. The peak wind gust turned out to be out of the northwest at 47 miles per hour. The strongest wind gust in the state was at Lamoni with a report of 52 miles per hour. Elsewhere in the area Ames had a gust of 49, Grinnell 46, Iowa Falls 46 and Steamboat Rock 47. The low forecast for New years Eve in Marshalltown is 18, with a high New Years Day of 37. Precipitation is in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday, most in the form of rain and perhaps snow.