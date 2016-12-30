Hockey streaks continue

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild have continued their double-digit winning streaks.

The Jackets extended their team-record winning streak to 14 games as Alexander Wennberg scored twice in a 5-3 triumph at Winnipeg. Nick Foligno added a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who tied the third-longest winning streak in NHL history and are three away from the record set by the 1992-93 Penguins.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season as Columbus regained the Metropolitan Division lead, moving one point ahead of the Pens.

Next up for the Blue Jackets is the Wild, who blew a 4-2 lead in the third period before Erik Haula notched the game-winner in Minnesota’s 12th consecutive win, 6-4 over the New York Islanders. Haula’s goal came after Isles forward Brock Nelson scored twice in 42 seconds to tie the game.

The Wild set a team record when Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon and Jordan Schroeder scored in an 80-second span of the second period. Devan Dubnyk (DOOB’-nihk) won his 10th consecutive start despite allowing more than three goals for the first time this season.

Saturday’s showdown between the Jackets and Wild will mark the first time an NHL game will pit two teams on such lengthy winning streaks.