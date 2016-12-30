Bowl game update

Virginia Tech has closed out a 10-win season by pulling off the biggest comeback in the program’s 124-year history.

The 18th-ranked Hokies trailed 24-0 at halftime before dominating the remainder of a 35-24 triumph over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl at Charlotte. Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen threw three interceptions to fuel the rally as Virginia Tech scored on five of its first seven possessions of the second half.

Jerod Evans scored on a 4-yard run and threw touchdown strikes to Sam Rogers and Chris Cunningham to cut it to 24-21 In the third quarter. Travon McMillan put the Hokies ahead for good with 12:03 left in the game when he scored on a 6-yard run.

Allen was spectacular in the first half for the 7-6 Razorbacks, completing 13 of 16 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Also on Thursday’s bowl schedule:

— No. 13 Oklahoma State rolled to victory in the Alamo Bowl as Mason Rudolph completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and three TDs in a 38-3 romp over 10th-ranked Colorado. Rudolph’s prime target was James Washington, who scored on a 5-yard pass play and had nine receptions for 171 yards. Justice Hill had 100 yards rushing and a touchdown for the 10-3 Cowboys, who racked up 527 yards of offense and blanked the Buffaloes until the fourth quarter.

— Quinton Flowers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Elkanah Dillon on the first play of overtime before 25th-ranked South Florida hung on for a 46-39 win over South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. South Carolina’s overtime drive ended when Jake Bentley was sacked by Mike Love on fourth down. Flowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for two others as South Florida picked up its school-record 11th win. He took game MVP honors after passing for 261 yards and running for 105 yards.