Shooting in Ames

On December 28, 2016, at 1:53 a.m., the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a

shooting at 1419 S. Grand Avenue #403. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a

gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center by

ambulance and then transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines by air

ambulance. The victim is in critical condition. The name of the victim is being withheld pending

notification of family members.

Two individuals who were in the apartment when officers arrived are being questioned by

detectives. The individuals initially refused to provide details regarding the shooting. The

preliminary investigation leads us to believe there is no ongoing threat to the residents in this

area.

Investigation into this shooting continues by the Ames Police Department and the Iowa Division

of Criminal Investigation.