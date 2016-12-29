News from the Iowa Veterans Home

A Wreaths Across America program will be held at the Iowa Veterans Home at 11:00am on Saturday, December 31st in the Malloy LRC. Rick Claassen of the Patriot Guard Riders will emcee the program. Ray Needham, the Iowa State Chaplain for the Patriot Guard Riders, will give the invocation, benediction and present “A Wonderful Heritage”. Guest speaker will be Steve Cox, Iowa Patriot Guard State Captain. Iowa Veterans Home residents will lay the wreaths during the program. A representative from Rolling Thunder will make a presentation after the wreath laying. This event is open to the public.

The Wreaths Across America mission is to remember, honor, and teach. The organization provides a consistent and positive message that helps to educate the public about the importance of honoring the memories of all who have sacrificed their time, their family, their health and often their lives, to protect the freedoms we enjoy.