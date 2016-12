The Iowa Hawkeye men`s basketball team will open up their Big 10 schedule this evening with a game against Purdue at East Lafayette Indiana at Mackey Arena. Airtime on KFJB at 6:30 for a 7:30 tip off. Iowa is 8-5 and Purdue is #15 in the nation at 11-2.

Some scores from Big Ten play from Tuesday night:

Northwestern 87 Penn State 77

Maryland 84 Illinois 59

Wisconsin 72 Rutgers 52

OT Michigan State 75 Minnesota 74