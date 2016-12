The Iowa Energy of the NBA D League lost to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers Tuesday night by the score of 139-115 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Iowa has kind of a patch work line up these days. The game was nationally televised on ESPNews. It was a good crowd at 7,059. Iowa is now 2-15 on the year. The team did sign former UNI Panther Wes Washpun to a contract and he did play briefly scoring two points.