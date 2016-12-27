The Marshalltown City Council meets today. Their final meeting of 2016 will be held at noon time in the City Council Chamber of City Hall. A busy end of the year type agenda for council to work through. The Parks Department seeks an alternation in the Capital Improvement Plan so that they can have funds to upgrade their softwear. There are some properties along the city limits where the owners seek to sever with the city and council will vote on approving those proposals. And there are a couple of collective bargaining proposals that must be voted upon.