College Bowl games update

The first two bowl games of the day went down to the wire before Mississippi State and Boston College earned victories.

Nelson Adams blocked Nick Dowd’s 37-yard field goal attempt with five seconds left to preserve the Bulldogs’ 17-16 win over Miami of Ohio in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Dowd was trying to help the RedHawks end the season on a seven-game winning streak following an 0-6 start. He also had an extra point blocked in the first half.

Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald rushed for 142 yards and two scores as Mississippi State finished the season 6-7.

Boston College stopped Maryland on downs in the closing seconds and played stingy defense on the Terrapins’ last three possessions to complete a 36-30 victory in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit. Boston College was ahead 29-13 at halftime after Patrick Towles threw a 49-yard TD pass to Michael Walker. Towles threw for two TDs and grabbed a 20-yard scoring pass while the 7-6 Eagles were building a 23-point lead.

Maryland got near the goal line twice in the final 4:02 but came away with just one field goal to finish the year 6-7.

Monday’s final bowl game was a rout by North Carolina State as Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes from Ryan Finley in a 41-17 throttling of Vanderbilt at the Independence Bowl. Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD to help the Wolfpack finish the year 7-6. Finley completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards.