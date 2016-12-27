Grabenbauer and Kamatchus honored at Supervisor meeting

Retiring Marshall County employees Supervisor Denny Grabenbauer and Sheriff Ted Kamatchus were honored at Tuesday`s Board of Supervisor meeting with pieces of stone worked on during tuck pointing on the Courthouse this past summer. Both individuals are retiring. A gold inscribed plaque was put on each of the stones in honor of their service to Marshall County. Steve Salasek will be replacing Grabenbauer and Chief Deputy Steve Hoffman will be replacing Sheriff Kamatchus who has been in law enforcement for four decades. The two individuals will take the oath of office soon after the start of the new year on January 3rd. More news from the meeting, two employees of the County Sheriff`s office were honored for years of service, Tammi Woosley for 20 years and David Schulte for 10 years. County Employees were granted the floating holiday of Tuesday December 26th of next year which is a Tuesday as Christmas next year will fall on a Monday. The Marshall County Courthouse will be closed next Monday January the 2nd, it will be business as usual Friday. The next meeting for the Board of Supervisors will be Tuesday January 3rd.