Vaccine developed in Ames expected to battle Ebola

A vaccine that an Iowa company helped develop is expected to stop one of the world’s deadliest viruses.

A study published shows the vaccine is 100 percent effective in protecting people against Ebola, an infectious virus that has killed thousands and traumatized millions.

Ames-based NewLink Genetics helped test and refine an Ebola vaccine that was invented by Canadian scientists. A study in the British medical journal The Lancet says the shots protect people who might have come in contact with an infected person.

Thomas Monath, NewLink’s chief scientific officer for infectious diseases, says the vaccine’s success should mean the world will never see another widespread Ebola epidemic.

Besides royalties, the company could share in a reward offered by the U.S. government.