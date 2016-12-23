UNI women knock off Kansas State

Madison Weekly had 20 points, including a season-high five 3-pointers, Hannah Schonhardt had her second double-double of the season and Northern Iowa beat Number 24 Kansas State 67-59 Thursday night.

Schonhardt had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Mikaela Morgan hit three 3s and added 11 points and Ellie Herzberg scored 10 for Northern Iowa, which made 13 3s and shot 41 percent from behind the arc — both season highs.

Kansas State’s Karyla Middlebrook hit 4 of 4 free throws to spark a 9-1 run that made it 43-all when Kindred Wesemann hit a 3-pointer with 6:51 to play. Weekly answered with a 3 and the Panthers (7-4) led the rest of the way. Shaelyn Martin’s 3-pointer pulled the Wildcats within one with 4:39 remaining, but another 3 by Weekly sparked a 15-7 run that made it 61-52 when Megan Maahs hit a 3, moments after blocking a shot on the other end, with 59 seconds left.

Middlebrook had a career-high 19 points and tied her career best with six assists for Kansas State (10-2), which has lost two of three after starting the season 9-0.