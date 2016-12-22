North Carolina thumps Northern Iowa men

Kennedy Meeks scored 10 of his 18 points during No. 8 North Carolina’s dominant second half, leading the Tar Heels past Northern Iowa 85-42 on Wednesday night.

Justin Jackson added 12 points while Joel Berry II and Isaiah Hicks finished with 11 apiece for the Tar Heels (11-2).

They shot 52 percent — hit 62 percent of their shots in the second half while outscoring Northern Iowa 52-16 — and established a 42-24 rebounding advantage to bounce back from a 103-100 loss to No. 6 Kentucky last weekend.

Bennett Koch scored 10 points before fouling out with 7:19 left for the Panthers (5-6), who have lost two straight and six of eight.