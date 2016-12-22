Former Rogers student now college football player speaks at school

De’Quan McDowell returned to Rogers Elementary School quite a bit bigger than he was when he went through the school as an elementary student.

McDowell, a 2013 Marshalltown High School graduate and student athlete on the football team at the University of Oregon, stopped by Rogers on December 21 to interact with the students during a special assembly.

McDowell is now a senior who earned a scholarship this past year playing linebacker and special teams for the Oregon Ducks. He told the Rogers students the importance of their education and being respectful to people.

“Treat everybody like you want to be treated,” McDowell said.

He also answered several questions from the Rogers students. Rogers Principal Mick Jurgensen told the students that McDowell is proof that they can also be successful in life. De’Quan has a brother and cousins that currently attend Rogers.

McDowell is studying business and economics at Oregon and hopes to be a business owner in the future.